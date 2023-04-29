Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw at Bochum to open the door for Bayern Munich to potentially go top on Sunday. Both goals came early, with Anthony Losilla firing Bochum in front just five minutes in with a shot from outside the box, before Karim Adeyemi turned in Sebastien Haller's pass from close range just two minutes later. Dortmund missed a number of second-half chances, meaning they sit only two points clear of Bayern before they face Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Serie A

Gabriel Strefezza's 62nd-minute penalty was enough to give Lecce a 1-0 win over Udinese that moved them five points clear of the Serie A relegation zone. The spot-kick was awarded when VAR intervened after Destiny Udogie fouled Valentin Gendrey. But while Lecce edged away from trouble, Spezia remain just one point clear of the bottom three after a 2-0 home defeat to Monza. Patrick Ciurria put the visitors in front in the 21st minute, with Carlos Augusto adding a second in stoppage time.

La Liga

Real Sociedad strengthened their grip on fourth place in LaLiga with a 2-0 win at Osasuna. Sociedad were gifted the lead six minutes in when Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera tried to beat Carlos Fernandez to a cross but diverted it into his own net, with Take Kubo's late strike sealing the points.

Ligue 1

In Ligue 1, Lyon came from behind to beat Strasbourg 2-1 away. Morgan Sanson fired the hosts in front after 15 minutes, but two goals in five minutes from Castello Lukeba and Maxence Caqueret turned the game around before the break. However, Lukeba was sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

The article Borussia Dortmund draw with Bochum in key Bundesliga clash appeared first on Planetsport.com.