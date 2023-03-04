Borussia Dortmund claims top spot in Bundesliga with win over RB Leipzig

Marco Reus converted a 21st-minute penalty to join Michael Zorc as Dortmund's second all-time leading scorer with his 159th goal for the club. Emre Can extended Dortmund's lead from distance six minutes before the break, and Emil Forsberg scored a consolation goal for Leipzig in the final quarter. "RB Leipzig could have achieved more from the game," said Leipzig coach Marco Rose in a post-match interview. "It's tough to accept the result considering the performance we had today. "In the second half, we were definitely the better side. We began well in the first half, and then Dortmund had a good phase and was very effective. To keep up at this level, we have to improve in a few areas, but we also showed what we're capable of." Overall, the game was an exciting clash between two of the league's top teams, with Dortmund seizing their opportunity to take a three point lead in the Bundesliga over Bayern Munich, who have a game in hand.

