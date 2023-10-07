Borussia Dortmund beats Union Berlin in Bundesliga, Guirassy hits hat trick for Stuttgart

BERLIN (AP) — Two former Union Berlin players scored to help Borussia Dortmund come from behind and beat their old team 4-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, stretching the visitors’ losing streak to seven games across all competitions.

Nico Schlotterbeck and Julian Ryerson netted in the second half for Dortmund, which recovered from 2-1 down at the break. Union's Leonardo Bonucci scored his first Bundesliga goal.

“We’ve played well the last few games but something then always happens to throw us off course and we can’t seem to get back on track,” Union forward Kevin Behrens said. “Yeah, extremely difficult situation.”

Serhou Guirassy's hat trick helped Stuttgart come from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-1. The Guinea player took his league tally to 13 goals in seven matches.

Stuttgart’s win lifted the club to the top of the league before Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich play on Sunday. Leverkusen hosts Cologne in the Rhine derby and Bayern hosts Freiburg.

Also, promoted Darmstadt won at Augsburg 2-1, and Leipzig drew with Bochum 0-0.

Marius Bülter scored in the second minute of injury time for Hoffenheim to beat Werder Bremen 3-2 in a remarkable finish to the late game.

Jens Stage equalized for Bremen in the first minute of injury time with a volley in under the crossbar, but Bülter replied a minute later for the visitors to grab three points.

DORTMUND BACK IN FORM

Dortmund endured a rocky start to the season but appears to have returned to form after its fourth successive Bundesliga win — and its fifth straight at home over Union.

Niclas Füllkrug gave the home team an early lead when he fired in a rebound in the seventh minute after Frederik Rønnow saved his initial effort. Union’s defense failed to function as teammates Bonucci and Diogo Leite hampered each other.

But the visitors equalized two minutes later — through Füllkrug — when Robin Gosens’ header from a corner took a decisive deflection from the Dortmund forward.

When Mats Hummels conceded a penalty for a high challenge on Sheraldo Becker, Bonucci converted the spot kick in the 31st.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzić sent on Julian Brandt for the second half, but it was defender Schlotterbeck who equalized in the 50th with a fierce shot from distance into the top corner. Four minutes later, Brandt made it 3-2 on a counterattack.

Terzić sent on Gio Reyna in the 64th for the injury-prone American player’s first appearance of the season.

Ryerson scored with a shot deflected in by Gosens in the 71st. The Norwegian player did not celebrate out of respect for his former side.

“It can be that the two weeks will do some good,” Gosens said of the upcoming international break. “A couple of players will go to their national teams, others maybe have a few days free to do something with the family, to think about something other than soccer, to hopefully come back with fresh energy.”

Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press