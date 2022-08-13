Who borrowed her book titles from Dostoevsky? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Heritage Images/Getty Images

The questions

1 Which Italian competition inspired Eurovision?

2 Who borrowed her book titles from Dostoevsky and Kierkegaard?

3 Q1 is the tallest building on which continent?

4 Whose GOM nickname was reversed to MOG?

5 What distinguishes a halophyte plant?

6 Aristarchus of Samos was the first to propose which theory?

7 In which river was a 300kg stingray found in June?

8 Which two Michael Caine films are named after African peoples?

What links:

9 Drill; mumble; road; snap; trap?

10 Smith; Norman (2); Baker-Finch; Nagle; Thomson (5)?

11 Sports bras; pet collars; meat-free sausages; anti-bacterial wipes?

12 Had; inland; man; pain; ran?

13 Sleeping Beauty; signalled October Revolution; northern lights?

14 Sam Ryan; Grayling Russell; Eve Lockhart; Kay Scarpetta?

15 Retinol; thiamine; ascorbic acid; calciferol?

The answers

1 Sanremo music festival.

2 Elif Batuman: The Possessed and The Idiot; Either/Or.

3 Oceania.

4 William Gladstone (Grand Old Man to Murderer of Gordon).

5 They grow in salty conditions.

6 Heliocentric model of known universe.

7 Mekong (largest freshwater fish ever found).

8 Zulu and Ashanti.

9 Modern rap subgenres.

10 Australian winners of golf’s Open championship.

11 Added to the consumer prices index “basket” in 2022.

12 Add a letter to make a country: Chad; Finland; Oman; Spain; Iran.

13 Aurora: in ballet and Disney film; Cruiser in Petrograd, 1917; aurora borealis.

14 Fictional pathologists: Silent Witness; Inspector Morse; Waking the Dead; Patricia Cornwell books.

15 Alternative names for vitamins: A; B1; C; D.