‘Borrego’ Starts Shooting in Spain; Clear Horizon Boards Sales Ahead of AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

“Borrego,” a survival thriller starring Lucy Hale, Nicholas Gonzalez (“Good Doctor”) and Leynar Gómez (“Narcos”), has just started shooting (pictured) in Almeria in Spain.

Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) also stars in “Borrego” and is producing the film with Monica Gil-Rodriguez through their banner Spotted Cow Entertainment. “Borrego” is based on Jesse Harris’s critically acclaimed short, “Wind in the Night.” Harris penned the adaptation and is directing the film.

David Brown’s Clear Horizon Entertainment has recently acquired worldwide sales rights to the movie and will present it to buyers at the upcoming AFM.

“Borrego” follows Elly (Hale), a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species, and is kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule (Gómez) after his ultralight plane crashes in the desert. A local sheriff (Gonzalez) is drawn into the hunt alongside his rebellious daughter (Trujillo). They all become entangled in the drug underworld of the Mexico-U.S. border.

The movie is also produced by Damiano and Tiziano Tucci at Tucci & Company, Greg Lauritano at Black Magic, and Harris, through his company Abcde Pictures. Hale is also executive producing.

“We are delighted to begin production on ‘Borrego’ alongside our producing partners. As a Latinx filmmaker, it is empowering to be at the helm of such a unique story with wonderful on camera representation of the Latinx community,” said Gil-Rodriguez, the president and CEO of Spotted Cow Entertainment.

“This is a high octane thriller with a strong female protagonist at the heart of the story and a diverse cast sure to resonate with audiences,” said Gil-Rodriguez.

Greg Lauritano’s banner, Black Magic recently wrapped post production on the upcoming film “Big Gold Brick” starring Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, Oscar Isaac, Emory Cohen and Hale.

