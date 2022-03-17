Borregaard ASA: Notice of Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on 7 April 2022 at 13:00 CET as a digital meeting.

The following documents are attached:

- Notice of the Annual General Meeting
- Report on pay and other remuneration to senior management
- Recommendations of the nomination committee
- Election of Auditor

Borregaard’s Annual Report 2021 is available at the company’s webpage: www.borregaard.com.

Notice of attendance is not required for the digital meeting. However, shareholder must be logged in when the meeting starts.

The notice will be sent to all shareholders today. Notice of the Annual General Meeting and other documents relating to items of business, as well as further information concerning the rights of shareholders, may be found at www.borregaard.com.

The Annual General Meeting will be simultaneously interpreted to English.

Login will open at 12:00 CET at the date of the Annual General Meeting.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 17 March 2022

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


