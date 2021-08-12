Andy Burnham: Boris Johnson’s Margaret Thatcher joke has done more damage than he thinks

(Amanda Searle)

As political jokes go, it has got to rank as one of the worst ever. And I should know having told many that have backfired over the years. “Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country, we had a big early start,” quipped the Prime Minister on a visit to Scotland in answer to a question on climate change.

Beyond Jacob Rees-Mogg, I can’t imagine it made many people laugh. But it will certainly have raised eyebrows in the Red Wall seats which came over to the Tories for the first time in 2019 and which are now patiently waiting to be “levelled up”.

There is actually quite a serious problem with what the PM said. By making an explicit link between the drive to net-zero and the loss of jobs and industries — as though one always leads to the other — he risks losing public buy-in to the biggest challenge of our times.

If we do anything this year, at the crucial COP26 meeting in Glasgow, it is vital that we establish a new, more hopeful narrative. Rather than make people’s lives worse, I firmly believe that, if done in the right way, it can be the route to better jobs, better homes and better transport across the country.

Or, to put it another way, accelerating our response to climate change could be the catalyst we need to make “levelling up” real for people. This is the right way to respond to the climate crisis. But we also need to recognise that there is a wrong way.

If the Government fails to put up the necessary investment, and leaves people to pay individually for the costs of the climate change, rising to the crisis could become seen as something only people with money can afford to do. It could become the next big, class-divisive issue for the country after Brexit and Covid. And “climate anxiety” will become the biggest barrier to the change the world needs.

By making jokes about wiping out working-class communities in the Eighties, Boris Johnson is hardly filling us with confidence that he understands all this. When he comes to Manchester in the autumn for his party conference, I hope he brings with him some better lines — and better jokes.

This week’s exams results are more proof that impacts of Covid hit some places harder than others

Is it just me or does the summer of 2021 feel harder, more uncertain and less hopeful than the summer of 2020? This time last year, there was still a sense of blitz spirit and optimistic talk of building back better. This summer, that seems to have dissipated. It is now clear that the pandemic is going to leave a permanent mark on many people — and this week’s exam results provide more proof of that. Throughout the last 18 months, I have been warning the Government that some people and places were being hit much harder than others.

Here in the North-West, young people spent much more time out of school and college than their counterparts in other areas due to the higher case rates. Despite this, the Government unforgivably failed to provide many of the least well-off with the promised laptops and, as ever, they have suffered the most.

We can see the effects of this in the A-level results. They reveal a clear North-South divide, with London and the South in general recording much bigger increases in grade A results than the North-West and the North-East. And how can the Government possibly justify the massive increase in As and A*s in private schools — accounting for 70 per cent of all grades awarded? That simply cannot be right and is quite outrageous.

Gavin Williamson should have been ahead of all this but, as ever, has been behind the curve. It is hard to have confidence in an Education Secretary who says he can’t remember his own A-level results.

I keep hearing talk of “levelling up” from the Government but, in education at least, the results are in and the evidence is that the reverse has happened during the pandemic.

