Boris Johnson's path to power: How he can secure 100 backers and return to No 10

Alex Clark
·3 min read
Is it possible for Boris Johnson to return to No 10? He must first secure the support of 100 Conservative MPs to make it onto the leadership ballot.

Yet a Telegraph analysis of those already publicly backing the former prime minister for another term gives him cause for optimism.

As of midday on Friday, a total of 38 MPs have publicly thrown their support behind Mr Johnson. 

And despite backbenchers turning on him in their droves just three months ago, the pool of MPs available from the factions now backing Boris could propel him over the threshold.

For instance, 16 of Mr Johnson’s current supporters publicly backed Liz Truss in the last leadership race, though some later switched.

Only one other previous supporter of Ms Truss has made a declaration so far – so in other words, Mr Johnson now has well over 90 per cent of the previous supporters of Ms Truss who have now made a declaration on record.

Nothing is certain in politics, especially so early in a leadership race, but this figure allows for a rough and ready extrapolation: applying this share to the 79 MPs who eventually backed Ms Truss last time around means Mr Johnson could secure 74 MPs from her camp alone.

Likewise, those who previously backed Suella Braverman provide a strong support base for Mr Johnson.

Five of Ms Braverman’s supporters have declared so far, and all have gone to Mr Johnson – at this 100 per cent rate, he would secure 17 MPs in total from the publicly declared Braverman camp.

Repeating this for every candidate in the previous race reveals a path to the 100 nominations for Boris Johnson – 124 in total, more than enough needed.

Surprisingly, previous supporters of Rishi Sunak could help push Mr Johnson over the winning line.

Forty-six of Mr Sunak’s 97 previous supporters have already gone on record for a candidate, and all bar four have again backed Mr Sunak.

Yet this rate of desertion to Johnson – roughly one in ten – could potentially grant Mr Johnson 8 MPs all-in-all.

The huge assumption in this analysis is that who an MP backed before is a reliable predictor of who they will back now.

The situation is vastly different this time round, with Tory MPs potentially now more willing to back a unity candidate who can bring stability over their particular factional interest.

Many MPs also take particular umbrage at the idea of a second term for Mr Johnson, believing he had his chance and blew it.

There is still a possibility the numbers for Mr Johnson could still add up even when taking such opposition into account.

148 Tory MPs voted against Mr Johnson in a confidence vote in June 2022, which still leaves a pool of 212 MPs who may be willing to contemplate supporting him again.

And four of Mr Johnson's current supporters were among the MPs that publicly called for him to resign at the end of his time of office, showing that forgiveness is on the table.

Nevertheless, the majority of those who did publicly calling for resignation are now heading to Mr Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

Internal Tory divisions over the legacy of Mr Johnson are still very real, and may prove fatal for a second premiership.

