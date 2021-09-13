Boris Johnson's mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl dies aged 79

Boris Johnson's mother has died at the age of 79.

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, passed away "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

According to the newspaper, Johnson Wahl was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 40.

During an interview in 2008, she had said: "I try to paint every day if I possibly can, though I have to go to the hospital a lot.

"I still manage to paint, though my arm will suddenly do a movement which is completely unintentional and that almost brings me to tears."

Reacting to the death, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "I'm very sorry to learn of the prime minister's loss. My condolences to him and his family."

Mr Johnson once described his mother as the "supreme authority" in the family and credited her with instilling in him the equal value of every human life.

Tory MP Conor Burns said: "So sad to hear of the death of Boris Johnson's mum. Thoughts and prayers are with him and the whole of the Johnson clan."

Fellow Conservative Angela Richardson added: "Sad news for the PM tonight as well as the rest of the Johnson family. Thoughts with them all."