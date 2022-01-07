Boris Johnson's 'Great Exhibition' Messages Do Not Amount To Corruption, Says Minister

Boris Johnson at a meeting inside number 10 Downing Street. (Photo: MATT DUNHAM via Getty Images)

A minister denied that Boris Johnson’s actions amounted to corruption today after his messages with a Tory donor were revealed.

Johnson came under fire after texts to a Conservative peer showed he sought funds for his flat refurbishment while promising to consider plans for an event referred to as the “great exhibition”.

The bombshell messages left small business minister Paul Scully facing questions this morning over the prime minister’s conduct.

Asked on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme if it was potentially corruption, he replied: “No, I disagree. The prime minister will get approaches from people all the time and it was absolutely right that all this talk about great exhibition and the like was tackled with the with the Department of Culture, Media and Sport [DCMS] where it belongs.”

When it was put to him that the messages looked like “linkage”, he replied: “It was passed on to [DCMS] where it belongs and it wasn’t progressed. So I think that’s really clear what’s happened there.”

Host Martha Kearney asked him: “Given the prime minister has to remain above any kind of suspicion, why was he linking the idea of asking for money for his flat with a possible exhibition?”

Scully dismissed this and repeated that it was passed it on to DCMS. The minister said he did not know if it was the prime minister or Lord Brownlow who referred it to the DCMS, adding: “Either way it was pushed off to the right channels and it was dealt with in the correct way.”

Published Thursday afternoon, the messages with Brownlow show Johnson described parts of his Downing Street flat a “tip” and asked for “approvals” so designer Lulu Lytle could “get on with it” in November 2020.

He signed off the message saying: “Ps am on the great exhibition plan Will revert.”

Brownlow replied: “Of course, get Lulu to call me and we’ll get it sorted ASAP! Thanks for thinking about GE2.”

Plans for a “Great Exhibition 2.0” were discussed by Brownlow and the then culture secretary Oliver Dowden just weeks after the exchanges, according to official records.

A spokesperson for the PM yesterday said it was an “idea that wasn’t taken forward”.

He said Festival UK – formerly known as the Festival of Brexit – would be going ahead in 2022 but could not explain the difference between that event and the great exhibition plan.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

