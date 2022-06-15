Boris Johnson's Ethics Adviser Quits In Latest Blow To Prime Minister

Lord Geidt was the prime minister's independent adviser on ministerial interests (Photo: Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images)

Lord Geidt was the prime minister's independent adviser on ministerial interests (Photo: Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images)

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has resigned, it has been announced.

In a major shock, Lord Geidt said he was quitting “with regret”, but that the time was right for him to go.

His departure comes just weeks after he said the prime minister had a “legitimate question” to answer over whether he breached the ministerial code over partygate.

In a brief statement posted on the government website, Lord Geidt said: “With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as independent adviser on ministers’ interests.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...