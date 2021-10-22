Boris Johnson's Direct Quotes Had To Be Censored In The Mash Report

Nish Kumar tweeted about his new show on Dave (Photo: Twitter @MrNishKumar)

Boris Johnson’s direct quotes were repeated in a skit featured in Dave’s The Mash Report on Thursday night – but the prime minister’s words had to be censored when the show was broadcast.

The political sketch show mocks politicians from around the world while posing as a faux news show.

In this week’s broadcast, actor and comedian Jason Forbes pretended to be a political correspondent.

He said: “Standing outside No.10, the prime minister urged more tolerance among all communities in Britain, including [censored].”

Five seconds of the censoring bleep then play while a message flashes across the screen with the words: “Fun fact! These are real quotes from Boris Johnson but they violate our brand guidelines so we had to censor them.”

It reminds unclear which quotes were used.

The 10pm programme was then allowed to broadcast some of Johnson’s other phrases such as “hot totty”, “girly swots” and “Muslim women who look like letterboxes”.

Stand-up comic and host Nish Kumar tweeted after the show aired: “Pretty cool that we aren’t allowed to broadcast things the prime minister has said because they’re too racist.”

The sketch also mocked home secretary Priti Patel and newly-appointed culture secretary Nadine Dorries, who have both faced criticism for hostile remarks they’ve made in the past.

Patel has blamed “leftie lawyers and do-gooders” for the UK’s chaotic asylum system, while Dorries has faced accusations of racism and homophobia over her previous tweets.

The Mash Report was actually cut from the BBC in March 2021 after four series.

In a statement, the broadcasting house said: “We are very proud of The Mash Report but, in order to make room for new comedy shows, we sometimes have to make difficult decisions and it won’t be returning.

Story continues

“We would like to thank all those involved in four brilliant series and hope to work with Nish Kumar, Rachel Parris and the team in the future.”

The decision caused a significant stir as the show was praised for its scathing takedowns of the party in power, although others accused it of being too left-wing.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

