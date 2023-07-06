Boris Johnson's brother-in-law blocked from changing cash abroad amid bank blacklist row

Ivo Dawnay and Rachel Johnson attend the book launch party for author Janine di Giovanni's new book 'Ghosts by Daylight: A Memoir of War and Love' at Blake's Hotel on July 12, 2011 - Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s brother-in-law claims he was blocked from using currency exchange abroad because of his political links.

Ivo Dawnay, who is married to the former Prime Minister’s younger sister Rachel, said he was told by an official at the bureau de change in the baggage hall of Mexico City airport he could not use the service owing to his status.

Writing in The Spectator Mr Dawnay said that while attempting to exchange $200 he was asked to fill out several forms, one of which asked him if he was a “politically exposed person”, otherwise known as a PEP.

A PEP is someone who “through their prominent position or influence, is more susceptible to being involved in bribery or corruption,” according to Lexis Nexis risk solutions.

The 70-year-old journalist said that the cashier’s machine prompted the form asking him if he was classified as politically exposed after scanning his passport.

He wrote: “As a man in his seventies – an OAP PEP perhaps – surely I couldn’t be too much of a threat to the government of President Andrés Manuel Lopéz Obrador?”

Mr Dawnay continued: “No, it was obvious this was personal. My passport revealed it. They had something specifically on me. But what exactly?,” adding that he “answered the question with a firm: ‘No’.”

However, the official at the Bureau de Change told him that he was - and advised him that he would not be able to use the exchange as it was government-affiliated, and that instead he would need to use one outside the arrival hall.

It follows a number of high-profile figures claiming that their bank accounts have been closed over their political views.

Treasury officials have ordered the City watchdog to urgently review rules around “politically exposed persons” (PEPs) after several public figures, including Nigel Farage, complained that their accounts had been shut without warning.

A vicar also said he was also dropped by his bank after criticising his lender’s stance on LBGTQ+.

And Metro Bank was accused of blocking a gender-critical parents group from opening a new account amid a row over its political views.

The group’s founder, Keith Jordan, claimed that a manager told the group it could not open a business account because “the content of your website conflicts with the culture and ideas we are pushing”.

Metro Bank said it “is and will remain politically neutral”.

A spokesman said: “The decision to close or review any account is made for commercial reasons.”

