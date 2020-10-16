Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns Greater Manchester leaders he could impose Tier 3 measures despite resistance

Boris Johnson has warned local leaders in Greater Manchester he is prepared to act after they resisted moves to place the area under the toughest coronavirus restrictions.

The prime minister said he would “much rather not impose” severe measures, like those seen in Liverpool.

He added, however, that it was “up to local leaders to show the kind of leadership seen (elsewhere)”.

Earlier Lancashire became the second area of England to be placed under ‘Tier 3’ restrictions.

From Saturday, the new measures mean all pubs and bars must close unless they serve ‘substantial’ meals.

Casinos, bookmakers, betting shops and soft play areas will also be forced to close their doors.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "An unrelenting rise in cases in Lancashire means we must act now, and we have worked intensively with local leaders to agree on additional restrictions.

"I know how heavy these additional challenges will weigh on everyday life for the people of Lancashire but they are critical in bringing this virus under control.

"Without them, we risk the health of your loved ones, your most vulnerable, and your local NHS services. Now is the time to play your part, and we will make sure you are supported."

A furious row between local politicians and the government has so far meant Greater Manchester has not moved into the "very high" risk category.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused the Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham of trying to "hold the Government over a barrel" by resisting more severe restrictions.

Mr Burnham has warned the proposals are not guaranteed to bring the outbreak under control.

He, along with North Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, has called for an 80 per cent furlough scheme for those whose livelihoods are affected by regional lockdowns.

Mr Burnham later took to Twitter to say: "It's not about what we want for ourselves, Dominic Raab.

"It's about what we want for low-paid and self-employed people everywhere: fairness."

"