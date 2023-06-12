Boris Johnson wanted ‘something I wasn’t prepared to do’, says Rishi Sunak, as Tory row deepens

Rishi Sunak publicly confronted Boris Johnson on Monday over a peerages bust-up as the Tory Party civil war escalated.

In strikingly outspoken comments, the Prime Minister said he was not prepared to overrule the House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac) or make promises to key allies of Mr Johnson about becoming peers.

“And if people don’t like that then tough,” Mr Sunak said at a fintech event in London.

But the PM was himself being urged to show how the Conservatives could win the next election with their “best player off the pitch”, after Mr Johnson’s resignation as an MP on Friday.

The Tories trail Labour by a double-digit gap, according to polls, far more than when Mr Johnson was in No 10.

MPs on the Commons Privileges Committee were today meeting to decide when to publish the findings of their inquiry into whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament over partygate.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, ex-minister Nigel Adams and Cop26 president Sir Alok Sharma were reportedly put forward by Mr Johnson for peerages. Ms Dorries and Mr Adams have resigned as MPs since being omitted from the peerages list, leaving Mr Sunak facing three by-elections.

One of Mr Johnson’s allies accused the PM of a “deceitful slight of hand”, claiming No10 had interfered in the nominations list.

But Mr Sunak said: “Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do because I didn’t think it was right. That was to either overrule the Holac committee or to make promises to people.

“I wasn’t prepared to do that. As I say, I didn’t think it was right. And if people don’t like that then tough.”

But an ally of Mr Johnson was understood to be still accusing Mr Sunak of secretly blocking peerages for Ms Dorries and others without telling Mr Johnson.

Meanwhile, former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry said the party now had to work out how to win the next election with its “best player off the pitch”.

Piling pressure on Mr Sunak for a major change in policy, he told the Standard: “Now is the time to come forward with a radical tax-cutting and reforming agenda.” He also said the Conservatives needed to keep Mr Johnson’s “buccaneering spirit which is so appealing to the electorate”.

Amid the turmoil, Michael Gove, who scuppered Mr Johnson’s bid to become Tory leader in 2016 and was later sacked by him when he was PM, was sent out by Mr Sunak to repel an onslaught by Mr Johnson.

The Levelling-up Secretary praised his achievements as prime minister but also said that Tory MPs should focus on the jobs of the British public, rather than those at Westminster.

After Mr Johnson’s departure, Mr Gove told of “feeling a sense of sadness at his passing”. But when asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain who was the better leader of the Tory party and PM, Mr Gove said: “Rishi. The focus that he is bringing,...the intellect that he brings to bear, the hard work, the sheer dedication to public service mark Rishi out as a great Prime Minister.”

But he also praised Mr Johnson, particularly for his leadership on the Ukraine war and in the Covid pandemic.

The ex-PM announced on Friday he was quitting as he faced the Privileges Committee’s verdict on whether he misled Parliament over the partygate.

He has claimed he is being driven out of Parliament, with the MPs expected to have been planning to recommend a suspension from the Commons of at least 10 days which could have triggered a by-election in his constituency.

The seven-person committee, which is chaired by Labour MP Harriet Harman but has a Tory majority, was expected to publish its report very soon.

The probe is thought to have ruled that Mr Johnson misled Parliament, possibly recklessly or intentionally, when he told MPs that Covid rules were followed in Downing Street despite boozy parties taking place while social distancing restrictions were in place.