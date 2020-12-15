Boris Johnson to visit India in January in bid to transform G7

Photograph: PIB/AFP/Getty Images

Boris Johnson is to visit India next month as part of a plan to transform the G7 group of leading industrialised nations into a broader grouping of 10 leading democracies capable of challenging China and other authoritarian states.

The UK prime minister has written to India, Australia and South Korea asking them to attend the UK-hosted G7 summit next summer, Downing Street revealed.

Johnson will also travel to India next month as guest of honour on India’s national day in a move to deepen UK-India relations, and to symbolise what is being described by No 10 as a post-Brexit tilt to the Indo-Pacific likely to be set out in the integrated foreign and security review due to be published early in the new year.

Johnson said: “As a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, India is an increasingly indispensable partner for the United Kingdom as we work to boost jobs and growth, confront shared threats to our security and protect our planet.”

Downing Street added: “The visit will be the prime minister’s first major bilateral visit since taking office, and the first since the UK’s departure from the EU, and underlines his commitment to step up the UK’s engagement with the Indo-Pacific region.”

In a significant diplomatic ploy, No 10 added Johnson has invited the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, “to attend the UK’s G7 summit as one of three guest nations alongside South Korea and Australia – delivering the prime minister’s ambition to work with a group of like-minded democracies to advance shared interests and tackle common challenges”.

The idea of a “D10” grouping ideologically committed to combating the march of authoritarian states chimes with Joe Biden’s plan to hold a summit of democracies. It is not clear if the idea of a D10 summit is seen as additional to the Biden summit or a substitute for the proposal.

The members of the G7 are the UK, the US, France, Japan, Germany, Italy and Canada.

Russia, a former member of the grouping , was thrown out in 2014 following the annexation of Crimea, and a plan by Donald Trump to invite Vladimir Putin this year fell apart following objections from Europe.

Story continues

China will view any attempt to set up an alliance of democracies with suspicion, and has been warily watching a succession of European countries taking a greater interest in the Indo-Pacific, including Germany and France.

A D10 already exists informally following work by the US thinktank the Scowcroft Centre, but this will be the first time the group will have met at at the highest level.

Biden’s allies have said an alliance or summit of democracies is necessary to stop China from picking off democratic states with strategic investments and trying to mould the rules-based order in its image of state subsidies and authoritarian technologies. The US president-elect has also said Russia is sowing disorder around the free world with disinformation campaigns, election meddling and corrupt money flows.

Critics of the D10 question whether India, despite its electoral system, can truly be described as a democracy.

Rory Stewart, the former foreign office minister, told a Centre for European Reform event last week that the idea of “a big boys’ club of democracies” could spell “big trouble”, since it will be seen as democracies against China.

He added: “Many of the issues about which we really care, we have to involve China. And if you want to be a realist and if you are serious about challenging China, it is probably not going to work if you try to draw the dividing lines in the world between democracies and non-democracies.

“Because many of the countries which you would wish to have as potential allies in that conversation are not democracies, and indeed the danger of making the opposition to China a club of democracies you may well drive into China’s camp and into China hands, many of the countries you would want to have on your side.”

He added: “Traditionally US-UK policy would expect to have countries in the Middle East broadly in its orbit in that conversation, but if set up in a way that Gulf monarchies find themselves no longer included in the club and no longer part of what it means to have a global response to China you may find yourself in real trouble”.

The UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is in India paving the way for Johnson’s visit, exploring how India and the UK could deepen trade ties to achieve what is being described as a quantum leap in India-British relations.

The UK regards India as the “pharmacy of the world” since India supplies more than 50% of the world’s vaccines, with more than 1bn doses of the UK’s Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured at India’s Serum Institute in Pune.



