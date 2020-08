Boris Johnson under pressure from backbenches as MPs return to Westminster

Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenchers for clarity on taxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess.

The Prime Minister has come under fire for presiding over a series of U-turns, including on exam results and face coverings in schools, over the last few weeks.

After months of what one Tory MP said had been a “megadisaster from one day to the next”, many are now demanding reassurances from ministers as Parliament resumes.

A senior Conservative MP told the PA news agency that backbenchers were “tired of the U-turns”.

“There’s that element of calamity – and frankly there are people from the Red Wall seats who are getting jittery.

“But not only Red Wall seats, but other people who haven’t got marginal seats like that.

“We’d like to be in a Government that has the impression of being competent – rather than lurching from one issue to another and then after a short time doing a U-turn.”

He said MPs were left with “egg on their face” each time they defended Government policy to constituents, and then had to reverse their stance.

The backbencher urged the Government to say it would be “more careful in decision making” to avoid future U-turns, and also called for clarity on tax policy to “avoid the Tory party having a public row”.

Finding a way to pay for the economic impact of coronavirus is already dividing Conservatives.

Another senior Tory told PA that it was right to “consider a temporary change” to the triple lock on pensions for one year – as is reportedly being considered – to “take account of the fact that it is the younger generation who are bearing the brunt of the effects of Covid”.

Another suggested Chancellor Rishi Sunak take a leaf out of his predecessor Nigel Lawson’s book, by reducing taxes in a bid to encourage growth.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs, said the committee’s executives expected to meet with Mr Johnson in the “near future” to relay the concerns of backbenchers.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said the Government must be as “competent as possible” despite having a large majority (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/Att) More

He told PA: “I think there is a lot of sympathy (among Conservative backbenchers) for the fact it has been unprecedented, but then I think we mustn’t make other own goals.

“There are other issues like planning which are now beginning to bubble to the surface… devolution of local authorities is another area that is going to surface in the autumn. We must be very careful with what issues we bring up not to create unnecessary controversy.

“We may have a big majority but that still doesn’t mean to say that we shouldn’t be as competent as possible as a Government.”

He said there had been problems – such as with exam results – which could have been “foreseen” and called for more “strategic thinking” from Number 10.

CUTTING THE AID BUDGET?I will not support this. It’s shortsighted in failing to appreciate how well targeted aid can strengthen relationships & open up new markets-thus helping the Treasury. Cutting aid also fuels instability which impacts on the UK. Let’s think strategically. pic.twitter.com/I1qfwEV6kE — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) August 31, 2020

One other mooted policy is to cut the foreign aid budget – which stands at 0.7% of the UK’s gross national income.

But Conservative former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell said: “With the ink hardly dry on our manifesto, I don’t think the House of Commons would easily agree to balance the books on the backs of the poorest women and children in the world.”

Story continues