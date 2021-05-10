Boris Johnson under investigation by parliamentary standards watchdog for £15k Caribbean holiday

(AP)

Boris Johnson is under investigation by the Commons standards watchdog over his £15,000 Caribbean holiday with fiancée Carrie Symonds, it was confirmed on Monday.

The Commons “sleaze” watchdog is investigating whether the Prime Minister broke the rules with his trip to the island of Mustique over New Year in 2020.

He is being investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone for a potential breach of the MP’s code of conduct which states they have a duty to always be “open and frank” in drawing attention to any relevant interest.

Labour previously wrote to the commissioner calling for a full investigation into the PM’s register of interests. Former shadow cabinet office minister Jon Trickett said the commissioner should step in and make the Prime Minister “fess up” who paid for the lavish trip.

On the Commons’ register of members’ interests, Mr Johnson declared the stay in a villa was a “benefit in kind”, with the donor listed as Mr David Ross, the Carphone Warehouse co-founder.

However, the businessman told the Daily Mail he had only helped put the Tory leader in touch with companies providing accommodation. He insisted he is not the owner of the villa and had not paid for the trip.

It comes as the PM is embroiled in a number of inquiries including probes into the funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “Another day, another investigation into Boris Johnson for more sleaze and dodgy dealings.

“Who paid for Boris Johnson’s luxury Caribbean holiday and the renovation of his flat, and what did these donors expect in return for their huge generosity?”

Number 10 previously insisted everything has been registered properly.

The commissioner for standards investigates allegations and complaints against MPs. Currently nine MPs are under investigation. Previously the commissioner was not permitted to say whether she was inquiring into a complaint against an MP.

If he is found to be in breach of the rules, Mr Johnson could be ordered to apologise. In serious cases the commissioner can submit a formal report to the Select Committee on Standards, for them to consider a sanction such as a suspension from parliament for a number of days.

A spokesman for Mr Ross said: "Mr Ross facilitated accommodation for Mr Johnson on Mustique valued at £15,000.

"Therefore this is a benefit in kind from Mr Ross to Mr Johnson, and Mr Johnson’s declaration to the House of Commons is correct."

