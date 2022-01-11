Boris Johnson told: stop dodging truth about No10 ‘party’

Boris Johnson on Tuesday came under pressure from within the Conservative Party to stop dodging whether he was at a “bring-your-own-bottle party” at No10 when Britain was in lockdown.

The Prime Minister on Monday refused to answer questions about the gathering on May 20, 2020, stressing it was being examined by a top civil servant Sue Gray.

An email leaked to ITV on Monday revealed more than one hundred No10 staff were invited to the party. In the email, Downing Street staff were invited to “make the most of the lovely weather” and bring their own booze to the event.

The Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds sent the invitation email which has since been leaked to the news organisation.

Mr Johnson and his then fiancee Carrie Symonds are reported to have been at the party, with around 40 other people.

Lord Barwell, former chief-of-staff to Theresa May when she was PM and ex-MP for Croydon Central, tweeted: “Let me put this politely: it is not *entirely clear* why the Prime Minister needs to wait for Sue Gray’s report to find out if he went to a party in his own garden.”

The revelations about the party by ITV News sparked a backlash of anger and mockery among the public and Tories.

Former Tory Cabinet minister David Gauke messaged on Monday night: “Whoever is the Minister doing tomorrow’s early media round must be hoping they’ll spend the whole morning stuck in a lift.”

He was referring to Cabinet minister Michael Gove getting stuck in a lift at the BBC during a media round on Monday.

At the time of the “party”, Cabinet ministers were warning people they could only meet one other person outside their household in public outdoors.

Late Monday night, a Scotland Yard spokesperson said the Met Police was in contact with the Cabinet Office over the reports.

A spokesperson said: “The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office.”

No 10 said it would not comment on the allegations while Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, carries out her inquiry into numerous allegations of rule-breaking events being held in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic.

Labour stepped up its attack on Mr Johnson over the parties, publishing a list of the 11 occasions when it says the Prime Minister misled MPs and the public over alleged lockdown busting gatherings at Downing Street.

Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “The series of revelations about parties and other events at Downing Street have made a mockery of all who diligently followed the rules - often at great personal cost.

“Boris Johnson repeatedly claimed that no rules were broken in Number 10 but the truth is out. He misled the public and misled the House.

“Of course it’s right there’s an inquiry but we shouldn’t need that for the Prime Minister to tell the truth.

“Boris Johnson should come to the House of Commons today and finally come clean.”