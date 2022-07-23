Boris Johnson throws a grenade as he visits Ukrainian troops training in Britain

Boris Johnson with Ukraine soldiers. (Downing Street)

Boris Johnson visited Yorkshire this week to meet Ukrainian soldiers being trained in the UK with new pictures showing the prime minister throwing a grenade and using some of the equipment, including a rocket launcher.

The UK’s armed forces are training groups of Ukrainians in the continued fight against Russia’s invasion.

Mr Johnson, who announced his resignation as prime minister earlier this month, was seen talking to both Ukrainian and British troops, and joining them in training exercises.

The pictures were taken by Mr Johnson’s publicly funded personal photographer.

When it was announced, the government said the scheme to train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK would be able process 10,000 troops every 120 days.

The UK has provided more than £2.3bn in military aide to Ukraine.

This week I visited Ukrainian troops being trained by British Armed Forces in North Yorkshire.



The UK is committed to doing all we can to help Ukraine continue to repel Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/HMTClRFST5 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 23, 2022

Mr Johnson said in a video posted on social media: “I’ve been meeting some of the 400 Ukrainian troops who are here, being trained by our forces, getting ready to go and fight in Ukraine.

“It’s part of a huge commitment we’ve made to train Ukrainian forces.

“We want to train about 10,000 of them over the next four months.

“That comes on top of the investment we’re making in supporting Ukrainians with weaponry - 6,900, anti-tank weapons, about 120 armoured vehicles and much much else besides including now, the multiple launch rocket systems that together with the Americans, Germans, and others we’re providing really are starting to make a difference, we hope, to the course of that war, starting to push back Putin’s evil attack on Ukraine.

“I know that in the end, the Ukrainian people are going to succeed, I know that the Ukrainian forces are going to succeed.

“I’m very proud of the role that the UK has been able to play so far. But in the end, this is thanks to the bravery and the heroism of these Ukrainian troops.”