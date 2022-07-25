Peer claims Boris Johnson said he does not want to resign as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson - Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

A former Conservative Party treasurer campaigning to keep Boris Johnson in office has told The Telegraph that the Prime Minister "does not want to resign".

Over lunch at Chequers on Friday, Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch claimed that Mr Johnson told him he "wants to fight the next general election as leader of the party".

The peer said the pair discussed the "bring back Boris" campaign calling for a second vote among Tory grassroots to confirm whether they accept Mr Johnson’s resignation.

In just seven days, more than 10,000 party members have backed the campaign for a poll to confirm the decision by Tory MPs’ to force him out.

However, the claims were denied on Monday night by a senior Conservative source.

They said: "The PM does not support this campaign and respects the process of the leadership election. He does not support any campaign to put him on the leadership ballot and will back whoever is the next leader."

Lord Cruddas claimed Mr Johnson had told him he was "enjoying following" his petition and "rooting for your campaign to succeed".

He added: "There was no ambiguity in Boris’s views. He definitely does not want to resign. He wants to carry on and he believes that, with the membership behind him, he can."

The claims could be raised at Monday night’s first head-to-head BBC television leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, as the battle to succeed Mr Johnson in 10 Downing Street hots up.

There appears to be significant support among the party’s membership against the Tory MPs who forced him out earlier this month.

It raises the possibility that more members might vote to sign the petition to keep Mr Johnson than vote for either Mr Sunak or Ms Truss in the leadership election.

Conservative members have been signing the petition calling for a confirmatory vote on the MPs' decision to oust Mr Johnson at a rate of nearly 2,000 a day since it was launched last week.

Anyone who signs the petition is asked to hand over their membership number when they sign up. Lord Cruddas said that fake membership numbers are quickly found and their names are not counted.

Story continues

The names are being sent to Andrew Stephenson, the chairman at Conservative Campaign Headquarters in Westminster.

Lord Cruddas told The Telegraph how Mr Johnson had personally invited him to lunch last Friday.

The pair dined alone, although Mr Johnson's wife Carrie arrived half an hour before Lord Cruddas left, carrying their baby daughter Romy in her arms and accompanied by the Johnsons' son, Wilf.

Over lunch, Lord Cruddas said: "Boris thanked me for my 'Boris on the ballot' campaign. He said he was enjoying following it and he wished me well.

"He said he could understand the membership's anger at what had happened. He said that he wished that he could carry on as Prime Minister. He said he does not want to resign."

Asked by the peer if he would "wipe away" his resignation immediately with "a magic wand", Mr Johnson reportedly replied: "I would wipe away everything that stops me being PM in a second."

Lord Cruddas said Mr Johnson wanted to carry on to deliver for the 14 million people who voted Conservative in 2019.

He said: "He wants to carry on to finish the job. He wants to fight the next general election as leader of the Conservative Party."

Lord Cruddas added: "He also said that if there was a general election tomorrow and he was leader of the Conservative Party, he would win a general election, and I agreed with him.

"He has taken inspiration from my campaign. He hopes that there will be a way for him to stay on as Prime Minister and he believes that the Conservative Party will be making a big mistake if they ignore the wishes of its membership."

Responding to Lord Cruddas's comments, a No 10 spokesman told The Telegraph: "The Prime Minister has resigned as party leader and set out his intention to stand down as PM when the new leader is in place."