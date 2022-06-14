Boris Johnson tells Cabinet to ‘de-escalate’ Protocol stand-off with Brussels

Ben Riley-Smith
A sign is seen with a message against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol in Larne, Northern Ireland - Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
A sign is seen with a message against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol in Larne, Northern Ireland - Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Boris Johnson has told his Cabinet ministers to “de-escalate” the war of words with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid a trade war, The Telegraph understands.

The Prime Minister repeatedly used the phrase in Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, according to those present, as he discussed this week’s legislation to suspend parts of the agreement.

The message was seen as an attempt to urge colleagues to lower the rhetoric as both Brussels and Washington DC continue to lobby London not to act alone.

The Prime Minister himself has publicly said that the law introduced to Parliament this week, to give UK ministers the right to unilaterally change the Protocol, is not a “big deal”.

But scores of legal figures have rejected the Government’s argument that not sticking by its international obligations is legal due to “exceptional” pressures being placed on Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, has expressed private fears in recent weeks about the impact of starting a trade war with the European Union over the deal during a cost of living crisis.

Some Cabinet ministers believe Mr Johnson is trying to play down the significance of this week’s intervention partly in an attempt to appease US President Joe Biden, whose administration wants talks to continue.

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, on Tuesday told Cabinet that Belfast was ranked in the top 25 tech cities in the world, second only to London in the UK.

Diplomatic feuding continued on Tuesday over the UK’s attempt to introduce a law overriding parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was struck to deliver Brexit and dictates trade rules in the province.

Mr Johnson’s rhetoric behind closed doors suggests that he does not want to lean into a row with Brussels rhetorically – despite tabling a law to suspend parts of the Protocol.

It is a marked difference to past Brexit rows. It also could lead to new scrutiny given that he publicly warned Brussels away from the “gross overreaction” of starting a trade war on Monday.

On Tuesday, Simon Coveney, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister, said that British-Irish relations have plunged to the lowest point in a quarter of a century.

Simon Coveney - Niall Carson/PA
Simon Coveney - Niall Carson/PA

He said: “I think this is not consistent with international law and the British Government’s obligations under international law.

“And that will be shown over time, but more concerningly this is a new low in British-Irish relations, certainly in the last 25 years.”

The European Union could slap record fines of more than €1 million (£870,000) per day on the UK over its plans to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

With tensions mounting over the Government’s move to scrap checks on goods between Great Britain and the province, the European Commission will launch three legal proceedings against the UK on Wednesday.

Ahead of the provocative announcement, the Commission’s lawyers have been war-gaming reprisals, for what the bloc has deemed a breach of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

In previous advice drawn up for the possibility of a violation, the EU’s legal service raised the possibility of imposing massive fines on Britain until it comes back into line with its commitments under the deal.

The memo stated that the European Court of Justice has “full powers” to slap Britain with a “lump sum or penalty payment” for failing to comply with a ruling of the bloc’s top court.

‘Damaging our international reputation’

Meanwhile Tory MPs opposed to the new law voiced fresh criticism on Tuesday.

Simon Hoare, chairman of the Northern Ireland select committee, told The Telegraph: “There’s the potential here for disquiet to be expressed from both wings of the party.

“There should be a unifying question of ‘is this what the Tory party does?’ This is diminishing and damaging our international reputation.

“Britain has always been seen as a country that if it gives its word, it sticks by it and this is now being deliberately undermined.

“What would we be saying as a party if Labour were doing this? We would be making hay.”

But One Tory MP who is a member of the liberal One Nation group said – about potential rebels – there was a “wariness of being on the ‘wrong’ end of a Brexit row and how that would be perceived by constituents”.

They added “there is an issue to fix with Protocol definitely” and backbenchers are aware that “the EU is not going to be soft on this so any row in the party will strengthen their hand”.

