Boris Johnson can’t ‘just walk away’ from Ukraine as he plans goodbye trip

Boris Johnson - Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson is planning a final trip to see Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine before leaving Downing Street, The Telegraph can disclose, as an ally said he “can’t just walk away”.

The Prime Minister wants to undertake a third trip to see the Ukrainian president, having embarked on a second visit last month.

The disclosure comes after the pair spoke on the telephone on Friday. The Telegraph has been told that Mr Zelensky told Mr Johnson that he had watched his closing address at Prime Minister’s Questions last week and approvingly quoted his final remark: “Hasta la vista, baby.”

Boris Johnson - Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

Mr Johnson is due to leave Downing Street on September 6. He said on Saturday that “this Government has fought some of the hardest yards in modern political history”.

The Prime Minister is due to speak to Mr Zelensky on the phone this week once again. An ally said: “He is really feeling the burden of responsibility having been [Mr Zelensky’s] biggest backer. He can’t just walk away and not make sure the world has got his back.

“He is hoping to see him again before he leaves office.”

The Prime Minister appears to be scaling back some of his activity over the summer, with sources saying that Mr Johnson would not address the decennial Lambeth Conference of Anglican bishops and spouses, which starts on Tuesday. The last two conferences, in 2008 and 1998, were addressed by Gordon Brown and Sir Tony Blair respectively, when each was prime minister.

In photographs, Mr Johnson was seen posing with heavy weapons and throwing a training grenade as he visited Ukrainian troops being trained by British forces in North Yorkshire.

It was claimed that Mr Johnson privately believes he will be back in office next year, despite announcing his resignation after MPs demanded his exit.

Some 8,000 Tory members are said to have signed a petition demanding a vote on whether Mr Johnson should continue as Prime Minister.

Speaking at his final Prime Minister’s Questions last week, Mr Johnson said, “mission largely accomplished – for now”, before adding: “Hasta la vista, baby.”

Story continues

A source said that Mr Zelensky approvingly parotted the phrase in their conversation on Friday, saying: “Hasta la vista, baby ... love it.” The ally said that the call was “cheering” for the Prime Minister.

Ahead of the third anniversary of his arrival in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: “The British people put their faith in me to get the job done. And as I prepare to leave this fantastic job after three years at Number 10 I’m proud to say that’s exactly what I did, with Brexit and so much more besides.

“Because this Government has fought some of the hardest yards in modern political history. We have had to take some of the bleakest decisions since the war. And time and time again we’ve got the big calls right.”