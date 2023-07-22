Boris Johnson suggests NatWest boss should lose her job over Nigel Farage bank closure

Boris Johnson (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has suggested that the boss of NatWest should lose her job over the debacle surrounding the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account.

Dame Alison Rose apologised to Mr Farage for “deeply inappropriate comments” in an internal report that led to the closure of his accounts, in which he was branded a “disingenuous grifter” who promoted “xenophobic, chauvinistic and racist views”.

The report prompted an announcement by the Treasury on Thursday that new rules would be introduced to force banks to explain any decision to close a customer’s account.

Initial reports suggested that Mr Farage’s account was closed because he had too little money.

Former Prime Minister Mr Johnson has called on ministers to hold a leak inquiry into how this inaccurate story emerged.

He said he did not know whether Dame Alison Rose had briefed the story to BBC business editor Simon Jack - but suggested it was “no coincidence” that the broadcaster ran the story the next day.

Mr Johnson said Coutts had made a “terrible mistake” by seeking to humiliate Mr Farage by “mysteriously and arbitrarily” shutting down his account.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson called on Andrew Griffith, the City minister, to “establish all the facts about how a false impression of Farage’s financial circumstances was given to the media”.

“I am afraid that if Dame Alison was in any way responsible then she really needs to go,” he said. “And Farage - if that is what he wants - should have all his accounts restored forthwith.

“This is about far more than the bank account of one person. It is about freedom under the law, for everyone in this country. It is about the freedom to think and say what you believe - provided you don’t break the law - without the fear of open or covert persecution. That freedom made our country great. It is under threat. It is time to fight.”