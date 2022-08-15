Boris Johnson Is Still Working Despite Being On Another Holiday, MP Insists

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson are on another holiday. (Photo: Pool via Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson are on another holiday. (Photo: Pool via Getty Images)

A former cabinet minister insisted Boris Johnson is still working despite being on his second holiday in two weeks.

Brandon Lewis played down suggestions the prime minister had “thrown in the towel” after footage emerged of him on holiday in Greece.

The former Northern Ireland secretary said Johnson would still be dealing with national security issues.

It comes after Johnson and his wife Carrie were filmed shopping for groceries in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens.

Footage published by the Greek news website “In” showed Johnson greeting a local who was filming him as he walked around the supermarket aisles.

'Has the Prime Minister thrown in the towel? He's on holiday again!'@NickFerrariLBC puts Tory MP Brandon Lewis on the spot over Boris Johnson's latest holiday. pic.twitter.com/5FPdtYpayO — LBC (@LBC) August 15, 2022

Accompanied by security guards, he was filmed scanning a number of items at the checkout before loading them into an SUV and heading off.

Lewis insisted Johnson could do his job remotely, saying: “Even when you are not in the office in Downing Street you are working.”

The MP for Great Yarmouth told LBC: “While somebody is away, whether they’re secretary of state or let alone the prime minister, they will be continuing to work.

“I can assure you he will still be going through red boxes, he will still be dealing with national security issues where relevant.

“Being out of the country does not mean the prime minister stops working.”

Johnson’s ability to work remotely raised some eyebrows after one of his ministers launched a major crackdown on civil servants who choose to work from home.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has left passive aggressive notes on their desks, tried to curb WFH and recently demanded a review of flexitime.

Frontrunner in the race to replace Johnson, Liz Truss, has backed Rees-Mogg’s pledges and vowed to get more civil servants back to the office.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

