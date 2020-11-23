Boris Johnson Signals The Most Vulnerable Could Be Vaccinated By Easter As Chris Whitty Warns: 'Don't Go Wild'
Boris Johnson has indicated that the majority of people most in need of a covid-19 vaccination might be able to get one by Easter.
Underlining the recent huge strides made in developing a vaccine in recent weeks, the UK prime minister highlighted the April 4 festival as a date to get the jab to the vulnerable so long as there’s a “favourable wind”.
But his upbeat tone came as the UK’s top epidemiologist warned the public not to “go wild” over Christmas.
It came as the Oxford-AstraZeneca team said its jab had proved 70% effective, and follows positive results from Pfizer and Moderna.
None of the jabs have yet been approved for use and getting people vaccinated will be a major undertaking.
Johnson, who is self-isolating, made the comments via video-link at a Downing Street press conference with chief medical officer professor Chris Whitty and Oxford Vaccine Group director professor Andrew Pollard.
He said: “If we can roll it out at a good lick ... roll both vaccines out, or all three vaccines, potentially at a good lick ... with a favourable wind ... this is entirely hypothetical ... we should be able to inoculate the vast majority of people who need the most protection by Easter.
“That would make a very substantial change to where we are at the moment.”
Earlier in the House of Commons, Johnson referred to making sure the most vulnerable have been vaccinated, adding: “Terminus, that end date, looks like being Easter. We may be able to do better and make considerable improvements before Easter, but we should aim for Easter.”
"This is entirely hypothetical, we should be able to inoculate the vast majority of people who need the most protection by Easter."
Later in the press conference, Whitty warned people not to go “wild” when restrictions...