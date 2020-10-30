Boris Johnson Set To Announce National Lockdown For England, Reports Suggest

England could be placed under a national lockdown from next Wednesday, two reports have suggested.

Boris Johnson will announce the new measures at a press conference on Monday, The Times and Daily Mail said.

It could see everything closed except essential shops and education until December 1, the reports suggested.

However, no final decisions are believed to have been made, and tougher regional measures – such as the introduction of Tier 4 – are also being considered.

Johnson has so far resisted pressure to reintroduce nationwide restrictions, despite calls for a “circuit-breaker” to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

But new data published on Friday suggested around 570,000 people per week are becoming infected with Covid-19 across England, prompting fresh calls from scientists for tougher restrictions.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey found cases “continued to rise steeply” in the week ending October 23, with an estimated 568,100 people in households becoming infected.

Scientific advisers at the top of government believe it is now too late for a two-week national circuit-breaker to have enough of an effect and a longer national lockdown is needed to drive the reproduction number, or R value, of the virus below one.

All parts of England are on course to eventually end up in Tier 3 restrictions, they believe, while deaths could potentially hit 500 per day within weeks.

Government scientists are also confident that more than 50,000 new cases of coronavirus are now occurring...

