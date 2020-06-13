Boris Johnson 'scrapped Cabinet pandemic committee six months before coronavirus hit UK'

Boris Johnson allegedly axed the group as part of plans to streamline Whitehall - EPA

Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..

Boris Johnson scrapped a team of senior ministers charged with preparing the country for a pandemic six months before the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK, according to a report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to the Daily Mail, the group - called the Threats, Hazards, Resilience and Contingency Committee (THRCC) - was suspended by former prime minister Theresa May on the advice of Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill so that civil servants and ministers could focus on Brexit.

The Government committee, which included Cabinet ministers such as Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, Michael Gove and Gavin Williamson, was abolished by Mr Johnson a few days after he entered Downing Street. The committee was axed without discussing virus control plans.

On Friday night, a former Cabinet minister - who was a member of THRCC - told the Mail that it could have helped to Government to respond more quickly to the virus.

"Once the pandemic took hold in Italy... alarm bells would have been ringing," the former minister said. "We would have stress-tested the Government’s contingency plans for dealing with a pandemic."

The committee was suspended by Theresa May as the Government worked on leaving the EU - GETTY IMAGES

In July 2018, Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, was the security minister behind a Home Office report that said THRCC was key to guarding the country against a pandemic.

Mr Wallace’s "biological security strategy" said a severe influenza outbreak was "one of the most significant civil emergency risks facing the UK".

The report said: "Such an outbreak could have the potential to cause hundreds of thousands of fatalities and cost the UK tens of billions of pounds.

"Significant outbreaks of disease are among the highest impact risks faced by any society, threatening lives and causing disruption to public services and the economy."

The THRCC was a sub-committee of the National Security Council (NSC), which is chaired by the Prime Minister and contains intelligence chiefs and senior Cabinet ministers.

Story continues

Coronavirus podcast newest episode

Under Mrs May's leadership, 15 former Cabinet ministers - including Chancellor Philip Hammond, Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt - sat on the THRCC, which was chaired by David Lidington.

A former minister told the Mail that fears the UK was heading for a no-deal Brexit led to THRCC being scrapped in late 2018 by Sir Mark.

"We were having to spend more time on EU exit strategy and less on everything else," the former minister said. "It was felt that if we were going to get our ducks in a row to prepare for the risk of a no-deal scenario we had to slow down on things including THRCC."

The chairwoman of the National Security Council Committee, which oversees the NSC, has said she will investigate why the THRCC was cut in a cross-party inquiry into the Government's pandemic preparedness.

Dame Margaret Beckett said: "The role of the Threats, Hazards, Resilience and Contingency sub-committee is exactly the kind of thing we will take an interest in."

The Cabinet Office said: ‘The Government has taken the right steps at the right time to combat this pandemic. We regularly test our pandemic plans.’