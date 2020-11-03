Boris Johnson says UK stands united with Austria against terror as he expresses ‘deep shock’ over attack in Vienna

Terror: Police stand guard in Vienna’s city centre following the shootings (APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has said the UK stands united with Austria against terror following the “terrible attacks” in the country’s capital, Vienna.

Police in the Austrian capital said the attack on Monday night was considered to have an Islamist motive. Three people were killed and several more were injured.

A suspect, was shot dead by police, armed with an assault rifle, carrying other handguns, and wearing a fake explosive belt.

UK Prime Minister Mr Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel both tweeted to express solidarity with Austria after the deadly attack.

Mr Johnson said: "I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight.

"The UK's thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror."

I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 2, 2020

Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several attackers involved and that the incident was ongoing.

The city's streets were reportedly particularly busy as people took to bars and restaurants on the eve of the introduction of harsher restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

View photos Police vehicles line a street in Vienna as officers respond to the attack REUTERS REUTERS More

The incident comes after a series of terror incidents in France in recent weeks.

Three people killed at Nice basilica last month, while teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in the suburbs of Paris after showing his pupils a cartoon depicting the Islamic prophet Mohammed.

Wir, Franzosen, teilen den Schock und die Trauer von der Österreicher nach einer Angriff in Wien. Nach Frankreich ist es ein befreundetes Land, das angegriffen wird. Dies ist unser Europa. Unsere Feinde müssen wissen, mit wem sie es zu tun haben. Wir werden nichts nachgeben. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 2, 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the French "share the shock and grief of the Austrian people hit by an attack tonight."

"After France, this is a friendly country that has been attacked. This is our Europe ... We will not give in," he wrote.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the incident that has taken place in Vienna this evening.



My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected and we stand ready to support in any way we can.



— Priti Patel (@pritipatel) November 2, 2020

Ms Patel tweeted: "Deeply shocked and saddened by the incident that has taken place in Vienna this evening.

"My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected and we stand ready to support in any way we can."

Vienna police said several shots were fired shortly after 8pm local time in a lively street in the city centre, and that there were six different shooting locations.

Police urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport in the city.

"There are several injured persons," police tweeted. "We are on site with all available forces. Please avoid all public squares in the city."

Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said the shooting took place in the street where the city's main synagogue is located but that it was not clear whether it had been targeted.

The synagogue was closed at the time of the shooting, he added.