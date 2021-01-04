Boris Johnson says tougher measures needed soon to control Covid surge

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits Chase Farm Hospital in north London (PA)

Boris Johnson has said there is “no question” that tougher measures will be needed to tackle coronavirus, saying that details will be announced “in due course”.

The prime minister’s comments come after health secretary Matt Hancock admitted that the government’s regional tier system was “no longer strong enough” to deal with the virulent new strain of Covid-19 which has sent hospitalisations and death rates soaring in recent weeks.

And it follows Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s demand for an immediate move to national lockdown to rein in infections as the vaccination programme is stepped up, with the first patients receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab today.

Meanwhile, teaching unions are calling for an immediate pause in the reopening of schools, apart from for vulnerable children and children of key workers, and a move to remote learning while Covid-secure working arrangements are reviewed.

The government’s Coronavirus Operations (CO) committee is understood to be meeting today to consider the options for action, with widespread expectation that areas in tier 3 could be moved up to tier 4.

Some 12.2m people - 22 per cent of the population of England, in areas including much of Yorkshire and the southwest - are currently in tier 3. A move to tier 4 would mean shutting non-essential shops and a “stay home” order for residents.

Latest UK-wide figures on Sunday recorded 54,990 positive tests and 454 daily deaths, as the new variant drove a spike which has pushed numbers of Covid patients in hospital above the peaks seen during the first wave last spring.

Speaking during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London to meet some of the first people to receive the Oxford vaccine on Monday, Mr Johnson said there were “tough tough” weeks to come.

He added: “If you look at the numbers there’s no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course.”

Boris Johnson said there will be a “massive ramp up” in vaccination numbers in the coming weeks.

The limiting factor in expanding the UK’s vaccine rollout was not supply or staff but waiting for batches to be approved," he said.

“There’s a massive ramp-up operation now going on," said the PM.

“The rate-limiting factor is now not supply of vaccines - although we want that to go faster - it’s getting them properly tested and getting them to the NHS.

“It’s not the ability to distribute the vaccine, it’s not the shortage of staff.

“It’s getting it properly tested. That will ramp up in the weeks ahead.”

AstraZeneca has said that it can produce 2 million doses a week of the vaccine, which is seen as a breakthrough because it can be stored and transported in normal fridge temperatures, allowing it to be used in a wider range of venues.

But Mr Johnson said that delays were introduced in the process because each batch needs to be “properly approved and quality-controlled”.

Boris Johnson said that while the Government will do everything necessary to keep the virus under control, the public must keep their discipline.

He said: “We will do everything we can to keep the virus under control and people should be in no doubt that the Government will do everything that’s necessary.

“But I must stress at this critical moment it is so vital that people keep disciplined.”

The PM said huge numbers of people were following the guidance and he recognised some were becoming frustrated.

He added: “I think the public have been fantastic in the way they have tried to follow the guidance.”

The national medical director of NHS England, Prof Stephen Powis, said that the new vaccine will be delivered in around 100 hospital hubs and 700 centres in GP practices and in the community by the end of the week, with plans to expand as more supplies become available.

Prof Powis said that the arrival of the vaccine gave him hope that “when we get into the spring and into the summer we will be able to get more back towards normal ways of life”.

