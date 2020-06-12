Boris Johnson says attacking statues is 'lying about our history' and protests have been ‘hijacked by extremists’

Boris Johnson has said that tearing down statues amounts to "lying about our history" and that it is "absurd and shameful" for a monument to Winston Churchill to be boarded-up ahead of expected protests this weekend.

The prime minister said the wartime leader's statue is "a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country — and the whole of Europe — from a fascist and racist tyranny."

"We cannot now try to edit or censor our past," he tweeted. "We cannot pretend to have a different history."

Mr Johnson added that the "only responsible action" was to stay away from planned protests this weekend.

"As for the planned demonstrations, we all understand the legitimate feelings of outrage at what happened in Minnesota and the legitimate desire to protest against discrimination.

"Whatever progress this country has made in fighting racism — and it has been huge — we all recognise that there is much more work to do.

"But it is clear that the protests have been sadly hijacked by extremists intent on violence. The attacks on the police and indiscriminate acts of violence which we have witnessed over the last week are intolerable and they are abhorrent.

"The only responsible course of action is to stay away from these protests."

