Boris Johnson Says Social Distancing Might End In November

Boris Johnson has said social distancing measures could be scrapped by November.

Speaking in Downing Street on Friday morning, the prime minister said he hoped for a “significant” normality by the middle of November and the the remaining restrictions could be lifted “possibly for Christmas”.

“What we are saying is we hope that by November at the earliest we can continue to make progress in our struggle against he virus,” he said.

“It may conceivably be possible to move away from social distancing measures, from the one metre rule.”

Announcing the next stage of the easing of the lockdown, Johnson said he would scrap the advice that people work from home from August 1.

But the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said on Thursday working from home remained a “perfectly good option” and there was “absolutely no reason” to change the advice.

Vallance and England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty took part in a cabinet call on Friday morning to discuss the next stage in the government’s coronavirus recovery plan.

The PM also announced that most remaining leisure centres would be allowed to reopen on the same date.

Indoor performances with live audiences would also be allowed and trials would begin of larger gatherings in places like sports stadiums “with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn”.

