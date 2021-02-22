Boris Johnson roadmap revealed: Key dates for reopening of schools, pubs, hospitality, travel and weddings

This is a breaking news story (ES)

Boris Johnson today revealed that weddings with up to 30 people, indoor dining and reduced size crowds at football matches will be allowed from May 17 as he unveiled his roadmap for reopening the economy.

Holidays in the UK will be allowed from April 12, along with outdoor drinking and dining at pub gardens and al fresco restaurants.

The full economy will be open from June 21, midsummer, although some restrictions may be needed to maintain social distancing. But the PM said he is ready to delay some stages if infections rise or new variants of the virus emerge.

Each of the four big steps is separated by at least five weeks – four weeks for scientists to assess the changing data on infections and risks, and another week to give people and businesses seven days’ notice of changes.

There will be no regional tiers this time – the whole of England will move in lockstep. But localised lockdowns may be needed to contain outbreaks with mass testing.

March 8 – Schools and one to one socialising

Schools and colleges will go back, including primaries, secondary schools and universitystudents.

Wraparound childcare resumes, meaning after-school or pre-school clubs such as after-school sports clubs.

People can meet for recreation in outdoor public spaces on a one to one basis. At the moment two people can meet during exercise but they will be allowed to sit down for a coffee on a bench or have a picnic.

Households can go outdoors for a picnic.

Care home residents will be allowed one regular named visitor, meaning large families will have to choose one family member to see a loved one alone.

The “stay at home” order remains in place

March 29 - Return of the Rule of Six and outdoor sports

Outdoor gatherings are allowed of up to six people from lots of different households (the Rule of Six) , or a larger group from two households.

This will include meeting up in parks and also private gardens for socialising. It coincides with schools breaking up for Easter, meaning that people can have contact with loved ones and friends whom they may not have seen for a long time during the Easter holidays.

Outdoor sports facilities reopen, including tennis and basketball courts.

People can take part in formally organised outdoor sports, for both children and adults.

Stay at home comes to an end, allowing people to go out more, replaced by a new instruction to “stay local”. People should still work from home wherever possible.

April 12 - Shops, pub gardens, holidays and hairdressers

By April 12 onwards, the Government hopes non-essential retail will be able to start reopening.

Opening up will also include hairdressers and nail salons.

However, if you are going to a hairdresser, you can only go with your own household, according to a ban on indoor mixing.

Pubs and restaurants can reopen for outdoor purposes only – with tables outside in line with social contact rules.

People will be able to meet friends or family in beer gardens as long as they abide by the rule of six or are made up of two households.

This time round there will be no rules about “substantial meals” which sparked a confusing row over whether a scotch egg constituted a meal and no curfews which restaurateurs said hampered their businesses.

Customers will have to be seated when they order food and drink, under the changes.

Most outdoor attractions will reopen including zoos and theme parks.

Doors to libraries, museums, indoor leisure facilities, gyms and pools will also be thrown open – on your own or with your household.

People will also be able to go on holiday with your own household as long as it is to self-contained accommodation such as holiday lets and camp sites.

However, they have to be places where indoor services are not shared with other households.

Funerals will be able to continue with up to 30 people and the number allowed to attend wedding receptions and commemorative events such as wakes will rise from six to 15.

May 17 - Indoor dining, cinemas, football fans in stadiums

From May 17 onwards, Downing Street hopes most social contact rules will be lifted outdoors including the rule of six or two household limit. However, it will remain illegal to gather with more than 30 people in a park or garden.

Indoor mixing will be allowed again but only according to the rule of six or two household limit.

Pubs and restaurants will be able to throw open their doors for indoor dining as well with entertainment venues such as cinemas.

However, meeting inside a pub will still be limited to the rule of six or two households.

Children’s play areas can start to open up as well as hotels and B&Bs and indoor adult exercise classes can resume.

Large sporting events and performances will be able to have fans back in the stadiums with limits on numbers attending.

Indoor events with a capacity of 1,000 people or half full will be allowed.

And outdoors, a capacity of 4,000 people will be allowed or half full – whichever figure is lower.

Huge football stadiums such as Wembley will be able to reopen with up to 10,000 people or a quarter full – whichever is lower.

Up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions, funerals, wakes, bar mitzvahs and christenings.

June 21 – the reopening of almost all the economy

Under the final step – which will be no earlier than June 21 – it is hoped that all limits can be removed.

This should include the reopening of certain sectors that stayed closed even during last summer such as nightclubs and live events.

The Government also hopes to be able to lift restrictions on live events and make a decision on whether limits can be removed on weddings.

Foreign holidays

A go-ahead will be on May 17 at the earliest for international travel – but it will have to wait for a study by the Government on how travel can work and may come later.

