Boris Johnson roadmap revealed: Key dates for reopening of schools, pubs, hospitality, travel and weddings

Joe Murphy and Sophia Sleigh
·5 min read
This is a breaking news story (ES)
This is a breaking news story (ES)

Boris Johnson today revealed that weddings with up to 30 people, indoor dining and reduced size crowds at football matches will be allowed from May 17 as he unveiled his roadmap for reopening the economy.

Holidays in the UK will be allowed from April 12, along with outdoor drinking and dining at pub gardens and al fresco restaurants.

The full economy will be open from June 21, midsummer, although some restrictions may be needed to maintain social distancing. But the PM said he is ready to delay some stages if infections rise or new variants of the virus emerge.

Each of the four big steps is separated by at least five weeks – four weeks for scientists to assess the changing data on infections and risks, and another week to give people and businesses seven days’ notice of changes.

There will be no regional tiers this time – the whole of England will move in lockstep. But localised lockdowns may be needed to contain outbreaks with mass testing.

March 8 – Schools and one to one socialising

Schools and colleges will go back, including primaries, secondary schools and universitystudents.

Wraparound childcare resumes, meaning after-school or pre-school clubs such as after-school sports clubs.

People can meet for recreation in outdoor public spaces on a one to one basis. At the moment two people can meet during exercise but they will be allowed to sit down for a coffee on a bench or have a picnic.

Households can go outdoors for a picnic.

Care home residents will be allowed one regular named visitor, meaning large families will have to choose one family member to see a loved one alone.

The “stay at home” order remains in place

March 29 - Return of the Rule of Six and outdoor sports

Outdoor gatherings are allowed of up to six people from lots of different households (the Rule of Six) , or a larger group from two households.

This will include meeting up in parks and also private gardens for socialising. It coincides with schools breaking up for Easter, meaning that people can have contact with loved ones and friends whom they may not have seen for a long time during the Easter holidays.

Outdoor sports facilities reopen, including tennis and basketball courts.

People can take part in formally organised outdoor sports, for both children and adults.

Stay at home comes to an end, allowing people to go out more, replaced by a new instruction to “stay local”. People should still work from home wherever possible.

April 12 - Shops, pub gardens, holidays and hairdressers

By April 12 onwards, the Government hopes non-essential retail will be able to start reopening.

Opening up will also include hairdressers and nail salons.

However, if you are going to a hairdresser, you can only go with your own household, according to a ban on indoor mixing.

Pubs and restaurants can reopen for outdoor purposes only – with tables outside in line with social contact rules.

People will be able to meet friends or family in beer gardens as long as they abide by the rule of six or are made up of two households.

This time round there will be no rules about “substantial meals” which sparked a confusing row over whether a scotch egg constituted a meal and no curfews which restaurateurs said hampered their businesses.

Customers will have to be seated when they order food and drink, under the changes.

Most outdoor attractions will reopen including zoos and theme parks.

Doors to libraries, museums, indoor leisure facilities, gyms and pools will also be thrown open – on your own or with your household.

People will also be able to go on holiday with your own household as long as it is to self-contained accommodation such as holiday lets and camp sites.

However, they have to be places where indoor services are not shared with other households.

Funerals will be able to continue with up to 30 people and the number allowed to attend wedding receptions and commemorative events such as wakes will rise from six to 15.

May 17 - Indoor dining, cinemas, football fans in stadiums

From May 17 onwards, Downing Street hopes most social contact rules will be lifted outdoors including the rule of six or two household limit. However, it will remain illegal to gather with more than 30 people in a park or garden.

Indoor mixing will be allowed again but only according to the rule of six or two household limit.

Pubs and restaurants will be able to throw open their doors for indoor dining as well with entertainment venues such as cinemas.

However, meeting inside a pub will still be limited to the rule of six or two households.

Children’s play areas can start to open up as well as hotels and B&Bs and indoor adult exercise classes can resume.

Large sporting events and performances will be able to have fans back in the stadiums with limits on numbers attending.

Indoor events with a capacity of 1,000 people or half full will be allowed.

And outdoors, a capacity of 4,000 people will be allowed or half full – whichever figure is lower.

Huge football stadiums such as Wembley will be able to reopen with up to 10,000 people or a quarter full – whichever is lower.

Up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions, funerals, wakes, bar mitzvahs and christenings.

June 21 – the reopening of almost all the economy

Under the final step – which will be no earlier than June 21 – it is hoped that all limits can be removed.

This should include the reopening of certain sectors that stayed closed even during last summer such as nightclubs and live events.

The Government also hopes to be able to lift restrictions on live events and make a decision on whether limits can be removed on weddings.

Foreign holidays

A go-ahead will be on May 17 at the earliest for international travel – but it will have to wait for a study by the Government on how travel can work and may come later.

Read More

UK coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson to unveil roadmap out of Covid lockdown as he addresses MPs

Schools to test pupils first then parents take over — as Boris Johnson reveals lockdown exit plan

When do pubs and restaurants open in Boris Johnson’s lockdown roadmap?

What time is Boris Johnson’s speech today and what will the roadmap out of lockdown involve?

Latest Stories

  • Dubois lifts Jets to OT win over Canucks with big return from injury

    After missing four games with a muscle injury, the 22-year-old forward returned with a vengeance Sunday, tallying two goals -- including the overtime winner -- and an assist.

  • Brady Tkachuk scores OT winner as Senators defeat Canadiens

    Brady Tkachuk scored the overtime winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa Sunday night.

  • Deion Sanders says he was robbed during first game as Jackson St. head coach

    Sanders put Jackson State security on blast and accused a source in reports that the ordeal was a miscommunication of "lying."

  • Best photos from NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe weekend

    The 'NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe' series brought about some stunning visuals.

  • Tiger Woods unsure about playing Masters in April: 'I gotta get there first'

    After another back procedure, Woods is unsure of his ability to play at the Masters in April.

  • JJ Redick whistled for bizarre ejection during Pelicans' record comeback win over Celtics

    Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.

  • Fred VanVleet believes he should be an All-Star

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was asked whether or not he should be an All-Star ahead of the Eastern Conference reserves being announced on Tuesday.

  • Nets hold on to edge Clippers, win season-best 6th in a row

    James Harden scored 37 points and the Brooklyn Nets held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to edge the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 on Sunday night.

  • Nats' Strasburg: 'Numbness in my whole hand' led to surgery

    The nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg's wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday.

  • Pastrnak has hat trick, Bruins rout Flyers 7-3 in Lake Tahoe

    David Pastrnak had three goals and the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Sunday in an outdoor game on the shore of Lake Tahoe.

  • Megan Rapinoe invokes Russell Westbrook to celebrate vs. Brazil

    Rapinoe gave new, more literal meaning to Russell Westbrook's signature taunt.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Crystal Dunn says USWNT ready to 'move into next phase' after not kneeling for anthem

    Crystal Dunn said the team is 'ready to move past the protesting phase' of kneeling during the anthem.

  • Jordan Morris tears left ACL, 3 years after tearing right

    SWANSEA, Wales — American forward Jordan Morris tore his left ACL while on loan for Swansea in the English League Championship, three years after rupturing his right ACL during a match for Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders. Morris tore his left ACL on Sunday during Swansea’s 4-1 loss at Huddersfield. Swansea said Monday he will miss the rest of the English season, and the injury appears likely to sideline him from at least the first eight U.S. World Cup qualifiers, which start in September. There are three additional qualifiers in both January and March 2022. “It’s significant ligament damage,” Swansea coach Steve Cooper said Monday. “Everything we hoped it wasn’t, unfortunately it is. It’s the end of his season for us, and a long road back to recovery. It’s very cruel.” A description of the incident on Swansea’s website said Morris “landed awkwardly after treading on the ball as he controlled a lofted pass.” The 26-year-old was loaned by Seattle to Swansea in January for the rest of the English season. Morris missed a year of action after tearing his right ACL during Seattle's CONCACAF Champions League match at El Salvador's Santa Tecla on Feb. 22, 2018. His next competitive match was the Sounders' MLS opener against Cincinnati on March 2, 2019. Morris has 10 goals in 39 international appearances. He won the 2015 Hermann Trophy as the top player in college soccer while at Stanford. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Timberwolves fire Ryan Saunders, hire Chris Finch as coach

    Chris Finch is the new coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced Monday after dismissing Ryan Saunders the previous night. Saunders was fired Sunday after the team with the NBA’s worst record this season lost for the eighth time in the last nine games. The team quickly hired Finch, who was in his first season as an assistant with the Toronto Raptors. “Chris brings a wealth of basketball experience from his time in the NBA, G League and Internationally," Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said. “He is one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA, has success maximizing players, and I am excited to see him bring our team to the next level and beyond.” At 7-24, Minnesota has the league’s worst record this season and already is 7 1/2 games out of what would be the final play-in spot for the Western Conference post-season. The Timberwolves next play on Tuesday, visiting Milwaukee. “We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future,” Rosas said. “These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization’s short and long-term goals.” It had been a wildly disappointing season for the Timberwolves, who started 2-0 and haven’t had much to savour since. Karl-Anthony Towns, the team's best player, dislocated his left wrist in the season’s second game and missed six games — then returned and missed 13 more after being diagnosed with COVID-19. D’Angelo Russell, the other key piece for the Timberwolves, had surgery last week on his left knee and may be out until April. There was no sign that the Timberwolves had stopped playing for Saunders; they were down by 21 points in the third quarter at New York earlier Sunday, then took the lead in the final minutes before falling 103-99. “Unfortunately we ran out of time,” Saunders said after that loss. He was talking about the game. Before long, that sentence had a very different meaning. Finch has history with Rosas, as they both worked together with the Houston Rockets. He coached the team's affiliate in what is now called the G League, winning a championship with Rio Grande Valley, then became a Rockets assistant. He went on to have assistant jobs in Denver and New Orleans and was hired by the Raptors in November. “I look forward to working hand and hand with Gersson to build and lead a team that Timberwolves fans will be proud of," Rosas said. “We have excellent pieces in place and I can’t wait to get to work.” Saunders, the 34-year-old son of longtime Minnesota coach Flip Saunders, was with the Timberwolves for parts of three seasons, going 43-94. Flip Saunders died in 2015. Dismissing Saunders was the first coaching change in the league since this season began. There were nine coaches in new jobs entering this season. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • WWE's Big E launches project aimed at teaching kids Black history

    Aimed at a younger generation of Americans, Ewen envisions “Our Heroes Rock” as a tool to augment what children have traditionally learned in school.

  • James Harden on continuing to help Houston

    The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke about his efforts to help the state of Texas as they continue to deal with the fallout from devastating winter storms.

  • James Harden working with Houston mayor to provide storm aid to city he still calls home

    James Harden may have been traded from the Rockets to the Nets, but he still calls Houston home.

  • The Rush: Coming 2 America cast on Prince’s hoops skills, the Knicks, boxing and more

    The Rush: Coming 2 America cast on Prince’s hoops skills, the Knicks, boxing and more

  • Mariners president Kevin Mather apologizes for comments

    Seattle Mariners CEO and team president Kevin Mather apologized late Sunday night for comments made during a recent online event where he expressed opinions about organizational strategy, personnel moves and club finances. Mather’s comments came in a speech to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club on Feb. 5 and were posted online over the weekend. “I want to apologize to every member of the Seattle Mariners organization, especially our players and to our fans. There is no excuse for my behaviour, and I take full responsibility for my terrible lapse in judgment,” Mather’s statement said. “My comments were my own. They do not reflect the views and strategy of the Mariners baseball leadership who are responsible for decisions about the development and status of the players at all levels of the organization.” Mather continued, saying he’d been on the phone most of the day Sunday apologizing after the video was posted to YouTube and quickly drew attention on social media. The Mariners are expected to release a statement Monday. “I am committed to make amends for the things I said that were personally hurtful and I will do whatever it takes to repair the damage I have caused to the Seattle Mariners organization,” Mather said. The video posted by the Rotary group was 46 minutes long and touched on areas of the Mariners' organizational situation going into the 2021 season — many of which Seattle’s front office would rather not be made public. Mather addressed the team’s payroll and watching the financial bottom line. He said he believed top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert likely will not start the season with the team as a way to manipulate their major league service time and keep them under club control longer. Mather said the club attempted to sign Kelenic to a long-term contract and was rebuffed in its efforts. “Jarred Kelenic, we’ve been talking about him for a year and a half now, he will be in left field in April,” Mather said. “He’s a 21-year-old player who is quite confident. We offered him a long-term deal — a six-year deal for substantial money with options to go farther. After pondering it for several days and talking to the union, he has turned us down. And in his words, he’s going to bet on himself. He thinks after six years he’s going to be such a star player that the seventh-, eighth-, ninth-year options will be undervalued. He might be right. We offered, and he turned us down.” Mather also commented on another top prospect, Julio Rodriguez. “Julio Rodriguez has got a personality bigger than all of you combined,” Mather said. “He is loud. His English is not tremendous. Everybody says he’ll be here in 2021. He won’t be here till 2022 or 2023. A fantastic kid.” Mather said longtime third baseman Kyle Seager would be a future Mariners Hall of Famer but also was “overpaid.” Seager is in the final year of his contract with the Mariners and will be Seattle's highest-paid player at $18 million. His contract includes a club option for 2022. And Mather made disparaging comments about former pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who recently rejoined the team as a special assignment coach. “Wonderful human being — his English was terrible. He wanted to get back into the game, he came to us, we quite frankly want him as our Asian scout/interpreter, what’s going on with the Japanese league. He’s coming to spring training,” Mather said. “And I’m going to say, I’m tired of paying his interpreter. When he was a player, we’d pay Iwakuma ‘X,’ but we’d also have to pay $75,000 a year to have an interpreter with him. His English suddenly got better. His English got better when we told him that.” Mather has been with the Mariners since 1996. He was promoted to CEO and team president in 2017. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press