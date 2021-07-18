Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak ‘pinged’ after Javid diagnosed with Covid-19

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson (REUTERS)

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been ‘pinged’ by NHS Test and Trace after Sajid Javid was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The health secretary took a PCR test on Saturday after “feeling groggy” on Friday night.

He tested positive and said he would continue to work from home while self-isolating.

Mr Johnson, who contracted coronavirus in 2020, and Mr Sunak will be participating in a daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street, No 10 said.

Mr Javid’s positive result comes after he was pictured leaving No 10 after a long meeting with Boris Johnson on Friday.

A source told The Independent that the pair held face-to-face talks.

Mr Javid’s diagnosis has sparked fears of a Downing Street “pingdemic” - with insiders suggesting “half the Cabinet” could be isolating by the end of the week.

It could potentially mean a swathe of ministers and senior officials will be confined to their homes when lockdown restrictions in England end on Monday.

The Liberal Democrats said that Mr Javid’s positive test underlined the case for Government to rethink its plans.

Health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: “This shows no-one is safe from this deadly virus.

“By easing all restrictions with cases surging, they are experimenting with people’s lives.

“Right now, they are pursuing a strategy of survival of the fittest, where the young and clinically vulnerable will be left defenceless.”

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt warned that the Government may have to reimpose lockdown restrictions if Covid cases continue to rise over the summer and into the autumn.

Mr Hunt, who is now chairman of the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, said the situation was “very serious”.

“The warning light on the NHS dashboard is not flashing amber, it is flashing red,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“Covid hospital patients are doubling every two weeks. That means we are heading for 10,000 Covid hospital patients by the end of August, which is about 20 times higher than this time last year. It is a very serious situation.

“I think coming into September we are almost certainly going to see infections reach a new daily peak going above the 68,000 daily level, which was the previous daily record in January.

“If they are still going up as the schools are coming back I think we are going to have to reconsider some very difficult decisions. How we behave over the next few weeks will have a material difference.

