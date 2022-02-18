Boris Johnson has responded to partygate questionnaire from Metropolitan Police

Boris Johnson has responded to a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police about Downing Street gatherings during coronavirus restrictions.

A Number 10 spokesperson confirmed to Sky News that the prime minister has returned the document.

Mr Johnson had seven days to respond to the questionnaire, which was sent to him last Friday.

The document, which has been sent to all those believed to have attended alleged COVID-19 lockdown-busting parties, asks for the recipient's account and an explanation of their participation in an event.

Scotland Yard has stated the questionnaire has formal legal status and must be answered truthfully.

The force has been contacting more than 50 people believed to have been involved in the 12 events it is investigating as part of Operation Hillman.

Allegations of lockdown-busting events in Downing Street and across Whitehall in 2020 and 2021 have piled pressure on the PM, with some of his own backbench MPs joining opposition parties in calling on Mr Johnson to go over the row.

A partial version of a Cabinet Office inquiry into the claims, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, said Downing Street lockdown gatherings represented a "serious failure" and were "difficult to justify".

In the wake of the highly-critical report, the Met announced it would be investigating a dozen events for potential breaches of COVID regulations.