Boris Johnson refuses to say if he would quit if fined for breaking Covid laws

PM says he ‘can’t comment’ after returning questionnaire to Met police on alleged No 10 parties





Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he would resign if fined by the police for breaking Covid laws at a series of alleged Downing Street parties.

After handing back a questionnaire to the Metropolitan police, which is expected to defend his presence at some of the dozen events under investigation, the prime minister dodged a series of questions about the issue.

Asked if he would quit if Scotland Yard issued him with a fixed penalty notice worth at least £100, Johnson told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “I can’t comment about a process that is under way.”

Previously, the prime minister has commented on specific events – including a “bring your own booze” garden party to which more than 100 Downing Street staff were invited.

The gathering was held on 20 May 2020, when only two people from different households could meet outdoors socially distanced.

Last month, Johnson denied any wrongdoing and claimed “technically” no rules were broken and that he thought it was a “work event”.

However, he apologised for the “rage” people who had made “extraordinary sacrifices” during the pandemic felt because they believed “the rules were not being properly followed by the people who make the rules”.

Asked by the BBC if he understood why people found his defence of the event implausible, Johnson said: “There is literally not a bean I can tell you about that.”

About a dozen Conservative MPs have gone public with their concerns about Johnson’s conduct and the way in which he ran No 10 during the pandemic.

However, more have expressed concerns in private about his leadership, and others are waiting for the Met inquiry to conclude and the publication of the full Sue Gray report before putting in a letter calling for Johnson to quit.

Pressed on whether he was burying his head in the sand about the serious concerns his own MPs had about the parties, Johnson said: “I am fortunate to live in a democracy. I am fortunate to be the PM of a free independent democratic country where people can take that sort of decision, and where I do face that sort of pressure, that’s a wonderful thing.”

The Met has not said how much longer its investigation – known as “Operation Hillman” – will take.

Officers have started receiving back questionnaires sent to those – including Johnson – who it believed attended some of the dozen gatherings being investigated.