Boris Johnson referred to police again over new claims he broke lockdown rules

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been referred to police over fresh allegations of breaking Covid lockdown rules, in a move branded a political "smear" by his allies.

The Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police confirmed on Tuesday that they were looking at gatherings Mr Johnson attended - including receiving visitors - in Downing Street and Chequers while prime minister.

It was prompted by the Cabinet Office handing over diary entries that were uncovered by lawyers working on Mr Johnson’s formal submission to the Covid Inquiry.

Cabinet Office sources said that officials were obliged by the civil service code to give the information to the police as they were concerned the entries detailed potential breaches of Covid rules.

'Political stitch-up'

However, a spokesman for Mr Johnson said the allegations were "totally untrue" and suggested that the claims had been made for a "political purpose".

The development triggered a fierce reaction as friends of the former prime minister claimed he was being targeted by a "political stitch-up" and a "smear".

An ally of Mr Johnson said: "This is ridiculous and it is a wilful attempt to misread diary entries in order to make something out of nothing."

Supporters of the former prime minister noted that Oliver Dowden, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office, is one of Rishi Sunak’s closest friends in politics.

But Cabinet Office sources said that no minister was involved in the decision, dismissing any accusation of politicking and saying officials were duty bound to act.

It comes as the Government braces for confirmation that net migration has hit a record high, with projections that the total will be between 700,000 and one million.

The former prime minister’s fall from power last year followed the "partygate" scandal, in which Covid fines were issued over eight events in government buildings. Mr Johnson received one fine.

A linked investigation by the Commons privileges committee into whether Mr Johnson misled MPs over the events continues to overshadow his hopes of a political comeback, with a report expected next month. The committee is understood to have been informed of the police referral.

New Chequers and Downing Street events

Little is known about the gatherings at the heart of the latest development. One source familiar with them said there were a "handful" of events. Another said "more than ten".

The police confirmed they occurred between June 2020 and May 2021, a period in which the country moved in and out of lockdown.

The Telegraph has been told that one event being looked at was a lunch in the Number 10 garden attended by Mr Johnson and his mother Charlotte, who died in September 2021.

Another, which Whitehall sources vehemently denied was a breach of the rules and said was arranged by Downing Street, is said to have involved Mr Johnson meeting the television presenter Kate Garraway to discuss her husband, who was left in a life-threatening condition after being diagnosed with Covid in March 2020. Full details of the events are not yet public.

Sunak vs Johnson

Enmity has been growing between supporters of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak about the Tory rebellion last year that led to the former politician’s ousting from Downing Street.

Mr Johnson resigned from office less than 48 hours after Mr Sunak and Sajid Javid, the health secretary at the time, quit his Cabinet. Johnson allies continue to put some blame on Mr Sunak for his demise, a claim waved away by the Prime Minister's supporters.

Last autumn, Mr Johnson attempted to become prime minister again when Liz Truss resigned, but dropped out after several MPs endorsed for Mr Sunak.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: "Information came to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid Inquiry.

"In line with obligations in the civil service code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them."

The civil service code states: "In line with the core value of integrity, civil servants must comply with the law and uphold the administration of justice."

'Bizarre and unacceptable allegations'

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: "Some abbreviated entries in Mr Johnson’s official diary were queried by the Cabinet Office during preparation for the Covid Inquiry.

"Following an examination of the entries, Mr Johnson’s lawyers wrote to the Cabinet Office and privileges committee explaining that the events were lawful and were not breaches of any Covid regulations."

The spokesman added: "The assertion by the Cabinet Office that there have been further Covid rule breaches is totally untrue.

"No contact was made with Mr Johnson before these incorrect allegations were made both to the police and to the privileges committee. This is both bizarre and unacceptable.

"For whatever political purpose, it is plain that a last ditch attempt is being made to lengthen the privileges committee investigation as it was coming to a conclusion and to undermine Mr Johnson.

"Mr Johnson’s lawyers have tonight written to the police forces involved to explain in detail why the Cabinet Office is entirely wrong in its assertions.

"The events in question were all within the rules either because they were held outdoors or came within another lawful exception. They include regular meetings with civil servants and advisers.

"Many will conclude that this has all the hallmarks of yet another politically motivated stitch up."

The Metropolitan Police said they were assessing the entries that "relate to potential breaches of the Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street".

A Thames Valley police spokesman said they were assessing "a report of potential breaches of the Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Chequers, Buckinghamshire".

