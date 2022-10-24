Sunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson Caves

  • 1/7

    Sunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson Caves

  • 2/7

    Sunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson Caves

  • 3/7

    Sunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson Caves

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/7

    Sunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson Caves

  • 5/7

    Sunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson Caves

  • 6/7

    Sunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson Caves

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/7

    Sunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson Caves

Reed Landberg and Alex Wickham
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak took a huge step toward becoming the UK’s next prime minister as former premier Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest after a weekend of vacillation and as he won the endorsement of Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a brief statement on Twitter late Sunday -- shortly after Johnson said he wouldn’t stand for fear of dividing the Conservative Party -- Sunak vowed to lead with “integrity, professionalism and accountability” if he won the race for No. 10 Downing Street.

Johnson’s decision, days after he cut short a Caribbean holiday to get his political campaign going, leaves Sunak facing House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt in what is now a two-person race. Sunak, a former chancellor whose resignation in July led to Johnson’s ultimate downfall, gained the public support of several key ministers on Sunday including Grant Shapps and -- on the Tory right -- Suella Braverman.

Sunak has at least 123 lawmakers behind him, compared to Johnson’s 51 named backers, according to Bloomberg’s tally, which counts only 23 for Mordaunt. In his statement, Johnson said he had the support of at least 102 MPs, enough to have taken the contest to a ballot of party members who have sided with Johnson in the past.

The issue now is how many of Johnson’s camp, including Brexit hardliners such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, will throw their lot in with Mordaunt and ensure the race continues beyond Monday. According to odds at political betting site Smarkets, Sunak is a near certainty to become Britain’s fourth prime minister in three years.

But whoever wins faces the task of trying to bring unity to a party that has been through months of upheaval and bruising public infighting. Conservative support has fallen well behind the Labour opposition in polls as a brutal cost-of-living squeeze and soaring inflation darkens the economic outlook.

The pound extended gains after Johnson said he wouldn’t stand, rallying as much as 1.0% to $1.1401 in Asia on expectations that a potential Sunak premiership would be better qualified at trying to fix the nation’s finances.

Sunak will “turn the page on what went wrong, take decisions in the national interest and rebuild the extraordinary potential of our economy,” Hunt said in a column for the Telegraph late Sunday.

It was Prime Minister Liz Truss’s decision to step down that triggered the contest, following weeks of turmoil with investors jettisoning UK assets. Her economic plan, including a big boost in borrowing to pay for tax cuts, rattled markets and turned voter sentiment further against the Tories.

The possibility that Johnson could return to office after leaving less than two months ago was the latest twist in the upheaval of British politics that followed the 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

Johnson, whose ability to cut through to the broad electorate helped the Conservatives to a landslide win in the 2019 general election, had to step down after a series of scandals rocked his premiership. His political career appeared all but over until Truss’s administration imploded.

After Mordaunt declared her candidacy on Friday, and Sunak did likewise on Sunday, the pressure was mounting on Johnson’s camp.

But after trying to broker deals separately with Sunak and Mordaunt, Johnson realized that even if he did win the support of party members, he’d struggle to run operations from Downing Street with a fractured and rebellious parliamentary party questioning his decisions.

While he remains popular with Tory members, MPs are divided about his legacy and worried that returning him to office would revive all the scandals that bought him down.

“You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament,” Johnson wrote in his statement. “There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative party members. But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do.”

The party set a deadline of 2 p.m. Monday for contenders to certify the support of at least 100 MPs each to go forward to a ballot. If there’s more than one candidate running by the end of Monday, party members will have the final say in an online vote, with a result due on Friday.

Johnson didn’t endorse anyone, saying he’d support whoever wins. While Sunak has a commanding lead, his coronation isn’t necessarily clear cut and there are some scenarios where Mordaunt could emerge as the favorite of Tory members.

Earlier in the summer, he lost to Truss in the leadership battle to replace Johnson, with Tory members concerned about his role in Johnson’s downfall and his decision to raise taxes to the highest level since World War II. There’s also unease about his personal wealth and his aggressive attacks on Truss during that contest.

Mordaunt’s star is rising and she has a more informal tone that jibes better with the electorate than Sunak’s more polished image.

She served as trade secretary before being promoted to lead the House of Commons, while her confident performances in the lower house and optimistic outlook generated talk she could help Conservatives move beyond Johnson-Sunak controversies.

In the contest that installed Truss as premier, Mordaunt placed second to Sunak -- and ahead of Truss -- in every round of voting among her MP colleagues until the critical one. In July, a ConservativeHome website survey of party members ranked Mordaunt second behind Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on who should be leader.

Those factors may encourage Mordaunt’s reluctance to step aside.

Growth and Prosperity

In a column for the Telegraph newspaper, Mordaunt wrote she’d focus on cutting taxes and raising productivity to “deliver growth and prosperity” across the nation, a pitch similar to what Truss offered.

“I understand the challenges families are facing, and I know how difficult things are when household budgets are squeezed, the cost of living goes up and public services just don’t seem to be there,” Mordaunt wrote.

But Tory leaders are concerned at the growing economic crisis starting to engulf the country. A closely-watched survey due Monday morning is likely to show a recession is deepening as inflation lingers at its highest level in 40 years.

A burgeoning budget deficit has left Hunt warning about difficult decisions ahead. He’s due to deliver a major statement on the Treasury’s tax-and-spending plans on Oct. 31, a date picked to better inform the Bank of England on how quickly it raises interest rates.

Read more:

  • Mordaunt Bids to Lead UK by Showing Tories What They Missed

  • UK Can’t Shake Pound Negativity After Weeks of Political Chaos

  • Whoever Wins Loses: Truss’s Successor to Inherit Grim UK Economy

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Doorsteps outside the BBC incl Starmer, Raab and Mordaunt

    Doorsteps outside the BBC including: Sir Keir Starmer MP, Conservative MPs Penny Mordaunt, Dominic Raab, Iain Duncan Smith and Mervyn King.

  • Russia tells people in occupied Kherson to 'save your lives' and leave

    OLESHKY, Russia-controlled Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia told people in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson to flee for their lives on Sunday as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russia's proxies in the southern region are trying to evacuate up to 60,000 people who live on the western bank of the Dnipro river. The Kherson region sits to the north of the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game