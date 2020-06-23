Anger over Boris Johnson's decision to reopen pubs ahead of gyms and pools

The prime minister announcing the new measures on Tuesday. (PA)

Boris Johnson’s decision to reopen pubs and restaurants ahead of indoor gyms and swimming pools has been heavily criticised following his announcement on Tuesday.

A host of professional sportspeople and mental health campaigners posted on social media questioning the new measures after they were revealed by the prime minister in the Commons.

Indoor gyms, swimming pools spas, bowling alleys and water parks are all on the list of venues which will stay shut after 4 July.

But the PM said that Britons can return to pubs and restaurants with “minimal staff and customer contact”.

Please @BorisJohnson give us a reason why pools will be one of the last things to open?! #OpenOurPools @Swim_England @britishswimming https://t.co/29mMEgD5jJ — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) June 23, 2020

You've got to say given that swimming pools are pretty much huge immersion tanks of chlorinated water - its pretty weird that they aren't open again. — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) June 23, 2020

Restaurant and pubs (that serve food🤷🏻‍♂️) to open 3rd July BUT no gyms...

something not right there. — Conrad Cummings (@ChampCummings) June 23, 2020

Rower Matthew Pinsent said: “You've got to say given that swimming pools are pretty much huge immersion tanks of chlorinated water - its pretty weird that they aren't open again.”

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty added: “It literally is a pool of disinfectant.”

Professional boxer Conrad Cummings tweeted: “Restaurant and pubs (that serve food) to open 3rd July BUT no gyms... something not right there.”

While mental health campaigner Benny James said: “In my opinion gyms should be opening before pubs, this lockdown has been a struggle for a lot of people physically and mentally and lot of people wanna get back in the gym to better themselves... Boris don’t have a clue.”

Professional mixed martial-artist Marc Goddard said: “As those who know me can testify the pubs reopening is glorious but keeping gyms closed?

“I can’t support that one or figure it out. You think pub-goers can adhere to guidelines & advice before gym-goers? OK, good luck with that one! Pints before pushups!”

Following The PM’s announcement, culture secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted an update on when gyms are likely to reopen.

“Many people keen to hit the gym & keeping Britain fit is key in Covid battle,” he said.

“We’ve made lots of progress & I know steps businesses have taken to make their spaces & equipment safe

“Subject to public health, our aspiration is to reopen gyms & leisure facilities in mid-July.”

