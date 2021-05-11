Boris Johnson promises Covid inquiry in ‘current parliamentary session’

(Independent)

Boris Johnson has promised that an inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis will be held in the current parliamentary session.

The prime minister has been under pressure to say when a probe into the response would be held, having previously acknowledged the need for one.

The PM would not set a date for the inquiry, although parliamentary sessions normally last around one year.

The government can choose to make them longer at will, however – with the 2017-2019 session the longest on record.

But it would mean the investigation would be held before the next Queen's Speech.

Asked whether he would set up such an inquiry, Johnson told the House of Commons: "I can certainly say that we will do that within this session.

"I have made that clear before, I do believe it is essential that we have a full proper public inquiry into the Covid pandemic."

