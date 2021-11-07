Boris Johnson and Priti Patel visit temple for Diwali

PA Reporter
Boris Johnson has praised the “incredible contribution” made by Britain’s Hindu population as he visited a temple for Diwali festivities.

The Prime Minister and Home Secretary Priti Patel visited Neasden Temple in north London.

During the visit, Mr Johnson was handed a shirt as a present for his son Wilfred by seven year-old Amisha Patel.

Diwali
Boris Johnson is given a gift of a babygro (Yui Mok/PA)

After his visit to the temple – officially called the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir – Mr Johnson said: “As we mark Hindu New Year and Diwali I’d like to send my warmest wishes to all British Hindus who make an incredible contribution to our country.”

