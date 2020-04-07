Coronavirus: Pound rises with UK prime minister 'not on ventilator'

St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster, where prime minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The pound rose on Tuesday after the UK prime minister was said to breathing without a ventilator, as he battles against the coronavirus in hospital.

Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit of St Thomas’ Hospital in Westminster on Monday night, which had nudged sterling lower.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab will now “deputise where necessary” while Johnson receives care, according to a Downing Street spokesperson. He is due to chair a meeting of ministers in Johnson’s place on Tuesday.

Michael Gove, cabinet office minister and chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The prime minister’s not on a ventilator. He has received oxygen support.

“Of course one of the reasons for being in intensive care is to make sure that whatever support the medical team consider to be appropriate can be provided.”

The pound rose against the dollar on Tuesday morning. Chart: Yahoo Finance UK

The minister’s updates on the prime minister’s condition in several broadcast interviews on Tuesday appeared to reassure investors.

The pound had dipped when Johnson was first admitted to hospital on Sunday, with investors fearful of the consequences of Johnson’s absence at a time of national crisis.

Sterling was trading 0.8% higher against the dollar (GBPUSD=X) on Tuesday morning.

The boost to the pound also reflected a weakening of the dollar. The US currency had seen gains in recent weeks as a safe haven with the pandemic causing global economic turmoil.

But investors’ nerves eased slightly on Tuesday with signs new infections could be peaking in Europe.