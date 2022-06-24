Boris Johnson faces threat of new leadership vote after by-election losses

Boris Johnson faced the threat on Friday of another leadership contest after two by-election losses sparked the resignation of the Tory party chairman.

In a bombshell resignation letter, Oliver Dowden stressed that “somebody must take responsibility” for losing Wakefield in the “Red Wall” to Labour and the former Conservative stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton in Devon to the Liberal Democrats.

Responding at a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda, Mr Johnson said he will “listen” to voters but will “keep going” after the by-election defeats.

However, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee of Tory Backbench MPs, told the Standard: “Clearly these by-election results are pretty dire.

“The Prime Minister will now have to set out clearly to the country and to the party how he is going to move forward to resolve the very serious problems that the country faces.

“The Parliamentary Party and the Cabinet will then have to decide whether that is a satisfactory path or whether we should trigger a leadership contest.”

Mr Johnson won a confidence vote by 211 to 148 at the start of June and the current party rules mean that another such ballot cannot happen for another year.

However, the 1922 executive can change the rules or the Cabinet could move to oust Mr Johnson, as happened with Margaret Thatcher.

However, there were no signs early on Friday that the Cabinet were preparing to do so.

Election experts said the dramatic swing of almost 30 per cent from the Tories to the Lib-Dems in the West Country seat was the worst Conservative performance since World War II in terms of the percentage majority lost.

Pointedly, Mr Dowden emphasised that he remained “loyal to the Conservative Party” - not pledging continuning support for the Prime Minister.

He added that his resignation was a “deeply personal decision that I have taken alone”.

Speaking to broadcasters in the Rwandan capital Kigali, the Prime Minister admitted the by-election results were “tough” and suggested that they were at least partly down to the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “They've been, I think, a reflection of a lot of things, but we've got to recognise voters are going through a tough time at the moment.

"I think, as a Government, I've got to listen to what people are saying, in particular to the difficulties people are facing over the cost of living, which, I think, for most people is the number one issue.

"We're now facing pressures on the cost of living, we're seeing spikes in fuel prices, energy costs, food costs - that's hitting people.

"We've got to recognise there is more we've got to do and we certainly will, we will keep going, addressing the concerns of people until we get through this patch."

Westminster, though, was on tenterhooks to see if other ministers, including in the Cabinet, will also now resign in an attempted coup against Mr Johnson.

At least one Cabinet minister and around five other ministers were rumoured to have voted against Mr Johnson in the confidence vote earlier this month, which he won by 211 to 148.

However, so far the Cabinet has remained loyal and shown no sign of moving against him.

The first sign of Mr Johnson’s wider position within his Cabinet will come on who agrees to stand in for Mr Dowden for the media round on Friday morning which is traditionally done by party chairs after elections.

Mr Johnson has suggested it would be “crazy” for him to quit No10 if the party lost the two seats and said mid-term by-elections were “never necessarily easy for any government”.

The Tiverton and Honiton by-election was triggered by the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish after he was caught watching pornography in the Commons Chamber.

The Liberal Democrats overturned a 24,000 Tory majority to win with a majority of 6,144.

New Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood has said Labour is ‘rebuilding the red wall’ (PA Wire)

In Wakefield, Simon Lightwood was elected with a majority of 4,925 on a swing of 12.7 per cent from the Tories to Labour.

The previous Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan quit after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy - a crime for which he was jailed for 18 months.

The two elections were the first chance for voters to give their verdict on the Prime Minister and parties just weeks after 41 per cent of his own MPs cast their ballots against him in the confidence vote and following the partygate scandal.

My letter of resignation to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/xd5MtM2o3n — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 24, 2022

Mr Dowden said in his letter to the PM that the by-elections “are the latest in a run of very poor results for our party”.

“Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings,” he said.

“We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.”

The MP ended his letter by saying: “I want to emphasise that this is a deeply personal decision that I have taken alone.

“I will, as always, remain loyal to the Conservative Party.”

Being out of the country at the Commonwealth summit in Rwanda makes it more difficult for the Prime Minister and his team to gain a firm grip on the situation.

However, so far he has shown a steely determination to fight any attempts to force him out.

Some Tory MPs, who have been critics of the Prime Minister, were swift to back Mr Dowden.

Simon Hoare, chairman of the Commons Northern Ireland Committee, tweeted: “An honourable letter from an honourable man.

“@OliverDowden is not to blame for these results. Since 2015 I have always been proud to call Oliver a friend. Never more so than today.”

Guildford MP Angela Richardson messaged: “Oliver is a fantastic colleague and he is most certainly not responsible for these results.”

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale tweeted: “Oliver Dowden is a decent and honourable man who has clearly decided that he can no longer defend the indefensible.”

However, the Prime Minister has so far retained the confidence of many Tory MPs, particularly in the Midlands and North.

Tory party rules mean that another confidence vote can not be held until a year after a previous one.

However, Mr Johnson’s premiership would still be in peril if other Cabinet ministers walk out or if senior MPs on the 1922 Committee of Backbench MPs move against him.

Richard Foord speaks after winning the by-election (REUTERS)

In Tiverton and Honiton, Richard Foord, the new Lib-Dem MP used his acceptance speech to call for Mr Johnson “to go, and go now”, claiming his victory had “sent a shockwave through British politics”.

He said: “The people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for Britain. They sent a loud and clear message.

“Every day Boris Johnson clings to office he brings further shame, chaos and neglect”.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said it was “time for Conservative MPs to finally do the right thing and sack him”.

A Tory source said it was a “disappointing but not unexpected result” and “we are confident we will regain this seat at the next general election”

Wakefield was one of the so-called Red Wall seats won by the Tories in the 2019 general election after being Labour since the 1930s.

The new Labour MP Simon Lightwood said: “The people of Wakefield have spoken on behalf of the British people.

“They have said, unreservedly: Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Wakefield has shown the country has lost confidence in the Tories.”