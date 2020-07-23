Boris Johnson praises 'sheer might' of UK as he heads to Scotland

Photograph: Barcroft Media/Getty

The experience of the pandemic has underlined the “sheer might” of the union, Boris Johnson has said as he prepares to visit Scotland for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking ahead of his trip on Thursday, the prime minister said: “The last six months have shown exactly why the historic and heartfelt bond that ties the four nations of our country together is so important and the sheer might of our union has been proven once again.”

Johnson is expected to visit military and emergency services personnel based in the north of Scotland to thank them for their role in responding to the coronavirus, and will highlight the Treasury’s cross-UK financial assistance during the crisis.

It emerged on Wednesday that the prime minister had ordered senior ministers to visit Scotland more regularly and make their government more visible in the Scottish media, amid reported cabinet “panic” at growing support for independence.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, tweeted: “I welcome the PM to Scotland today. One of the key arguments for independence is the ability of Scotland to take our own decisions, rather than having our future decided by politicians we didn’t vote for, taking us down a path we haven’t chosen. His presence highlights that.”

Recent polling has shown a consolidated lead for the pro-independence vote at about 54%, while Sturgeon’s handling of the pandemic has drawn plaudits from across the UK.

Writing in the Times Scotland on Thursday, Johnson said the union between England and Scotland was “no marriage of convenience”, arguing that while “there have always been and will always be those who, for their own reasons, devote their time and energy to driving us apart … the people of the UK have always achieved more as four than as one.”

But the Scottish National party’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, said he thought Johnson’s message would be poorly received by Scots who had witnessed their devolved government in action during the pandemic.

Blackford told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think he’s going to find that this message is going to go down particularly badly in Scotland. Is he really saying that any other small nation in Europe and any other part of the world doesn’t have the capability to deal with the Covid crisis?

“I think the days of telling Scotland that we are either too wee, too poor or too stupid really is over. I think what we’ve demonstrated over the past two months in the areas of devolved responsibility and of public health is that the leadership that has been shown by our first minister is in sharp contrast with the bluster we have seen from Boris Johnson.”

Asked about Johnson’s visit at the Scottish government’s coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Sturgeon said she had no plans to meet the prime minister and that, while she welcomed all visitors to Scotland, she expected him to adhere to the country’s hygiene and distancing guidance.

In a report published on Thursday, Westminster’s Scottish affairs committee found that mixed messaging and public confusion about coronavirus policy in different parts of the UK happened “almost by accident” after groups coordinating a four-nations response stopped meeting.