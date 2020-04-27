Boris Johnson to set out details of plan to ease coronavirus lockdown 'in the coming days'

Boris Johnson will set out details of how he plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown in the coming days, according to his official spokesperson.

The Prime Minister returned to work on Monday morning after recovering from COVID-19.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In an address outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson warned of a “huge loss of life” if lockdown measures are lifted too quickly.

“The PM has said we will be setting out more details in the coming days,” the spokesman said on Monday.

“We’re coming through the peak and we will set out more information in due course.”

More follows