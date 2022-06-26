Boris Johnson 'right person' to lead Tories into next general election, says cabinet minister Brandon Lewis

Boris Johnson is capable of winning the next general election, a cabinet colleague has insisted, as he said the ability to look forward is a good thing after the prime minister said he was eyeing a third term.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis threw his support behind the Tory leader amid fresh criticism and plots to oust him after the Conservatives suffered two by-election defeats.

Mr Lewis said: "One of the things we have seen in the last couple of the days is his zest and enthusiasm to deliver for the country.

"I think Boris Johnson is the right person to take us into the next general election. I think he will do that successfully."

He added: "What I see is somebody whose got that drive and enthusiasm for what we want to achieve for our country.

"Having that ability to look forward is a good thing."

"These were a difficult set of results for us. You do get that mid-term.

"This is somebody I think who is capable of winning a general election, delivering for our country."

He went on: "I want a prime minister who is looking to the long term and doing so with enthusiasm and focus. That's what we have got in Boris Johnson and that's why I support him."