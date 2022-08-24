Boris Johnson: We’re paying higher bills – Ukraine is paying in blood

Speaking in Kyiv, Boris Johnson also called on the UK’s allies not to waver - Roman Pilipey/Shutterstock

Boris Johnson has urged the British public to endure higher energy bills as the price of freedom in Europe because “Ukrainians are paying in blood”.

Speaking on a surprise visit to Kyiv to mark six months since the start of the Russian invasion, the outgoing prime minister called on the UK’s allies not to waver in their support for Ukraine.

It comes amid fears that spiralling energy prices and the wider cost of living crisis could weaken the resolve of European governments.

While Emmanuel Macron, the French president, on Wednesday said the country faced “sacrifices” but urged people to “accept paying the price of liberty”, Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy’s far-Right League party, called for the EU to re-examine its sanctions on Russia.

Mr Salvini, set to be part of a coalition government after Italy holds elections next month, said the measures could be hurting member states more than Russia.

In the UK, the new energy price cap, which comes into force in October, will be announced by Ofgem, the industry regulator, on Friday.

A rise from the current £1,971 to around £3,600 per year is expected. It could then top £5,000 in January and rise above £6,000 in April, according to forecasts.

Speaking in Kyiv on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said: “We know that if we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood.

“That’s why we know we must stay the course. Because if Putin were to succeed, then no country on Russia’s perimeter would be safe, and ... [that] would be a green light for every autocrat in the world that borders could be changed by force.

“To all our friends, I simply say this – we must keep going. We must show, as friends of Ukraine, that we have the same strategic endurance as the people of Ukraine.”

He made his comments just hours before a Russian strike on a Ukrainian railway station killed 15 people and injured 50.

They came as Ukrainian employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant told The Telegraph they were being tortured by Russian soldiers. Staff said they were being beaten in the basement ahead of a visit by UN inspectors to the facility, which Moscow has taken over as a military base.

Mr Johnson is not expected to make any further comments about the squeeze on households or announce any further support to ease the cost of living crisis during his final days in office.

However, when the next prime minister is announced on Sep 5, the new administration will come under pressure to act quickly, with Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak saying they are examining possible ideas.

The Treasury is drawing up options for the new prime minister, understood to include immediately giving the green light to fracking in order to cut energy costs next winter.

On Wednesday, Nadhim Zahawi, the chancellor, said “nothing is off the table” when it comes to action on soaring energy bills.

However, he said he felt a freeze in the price cap – backed by Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP – would not deliver “targeted help” for those who needed it most.

Speaking to the Scottish STV News channel, he accused Putin of “deliberately using” energy and gas as a “tool against the British people because of the help we’re giving to Ukraine”.

Ms Truss, the favourite to win the leadership race, has said she will reveal further measures to help families with their bills in the short and long term if she is elected as party leader.

“She wouldn’t accept that people need to put up with rising bills,” a campaign source said. “One of the reasons that this is happening is Putin’s barbaric war in Ukraine, and that is why we are seeing these increases in price.

“Liz is saying more help is coming. But you need to have all the books in front of you as PM before making decisions. People are looking at proposals, but she can’t commit to anything until she wins and has all the information.”

A spokesman for Mr Sunak said: “The right thing to do is to back Ukraine in fighting for freedom and democracy, and the British people are strongly behind that. Rishi will support families through this winter and secure our energy independence so this is a one-winter crunch.”