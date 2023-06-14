Boris Johnson: Partygate committee MP must quit over lockdown party claim

Sir Bernard Jenkin (right) was among privileges committee members who questioned Boris Johnson - Pixel GRG

Boris Johnson has called on the most senior Tory MP investigating his partygate denials to quit over an allegation that he too broke lockdown rules.

The former prime minister said Sir Bernard Jenkin had “no choice” but to resign if claims he attended a drinks party in breach of Covid restrictions were found to be true.

The pair clashed while Mr Johnson was giving evidence to the privilege committee’s investigation into whether he misled MPs over lockdown-breaking parties.

Guido Fawkes, a political blog, reported that Sir Bernard attended a drinks party for his wife, Baroness Jenkin, on Dec 8 2020, when London was in Tier 2 lockdown measures.

In response, Mr Johnson said: “If this is true, it is outrageous and a total contempt of Parliament.

“Bernard Jenkin has just voted to expel me from Parliament for allegedly trying to conceal from Parliament my knowledge of illicit events. In reality, of course, I did no such thing.

“Now it turns out he may have for the whole time known that he himself attended an event – and concealed this from the privileges committee and the whole House for the last year.

“To borrow the language of the committee, if this is the case, he ‘must have known’ he was in breach of the rules. Why didn’t he say so?”

It is claimed that Sir Bernard attended a gathering to celebrate his wife’s birthday that featured drinks, cake and nibbles.

The event was said to have been hosted by Dame Eleanor Laing, the deputy speaker who admitted that she held a “business meeting” that evening, according to Guido Fawkes.

She told the blog: “At the beginning of the pandemic I took advice on how many could be present in a room, I had the room measured and I kept a two-metre ruler so that I could always verify that nobody who was working here was put at risk.”

In an exchange published by Guido Fawkes, Sir Bernard denied attending “any drinks parties during lockdown”.

The Telegraph has approached Sir Bernard for comment.

The Liberal Democrats hit out at a “typical distraction tactic” from Mr Johnson, with Daisy Cooper, the deputy leader, saying: “The Conservative Party is now in a full blown civil war, while people struggle to afford to pay their mortgage or get a GP appointment.



“We need a general election now to finally get rid of this chaotic Conservative government.”

