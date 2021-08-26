Boris Johnson: 'Overwhelming majority' of people eligible evacuated from Kabul but time remaining to airlift people out is 'quite short'

The “overwhelming majority” of people eligible for evacuation from Kabul airport have now left Afghanistan, Boris Johnson said, as he promised the UK government will do "everything we can" to get those remaining out of the country.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, the prime minister said "around 15,000" people have already been evacuated by British troops but said time was running out.

"In the time we have left, which may be - as I'm sure everybody can appreciate - quite short, we'll do everything we can to get everybody else," he said.

UK and US officials have warned on the increasing risk of a terror attack on the airport, where thousands await evacuation.

Earlier, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told Sky News a "very lethal attack" could happen in a matter of hours.