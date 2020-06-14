Boris Johnson orders official review of two metre rule

The Prime Minister looks set to take control of the guidance - PIPPA FOWLES/DOWNING STREET HA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/PIPPA FOWLES/DOWNING STREET HA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Boris Johnson has ordered a comprehensive review of the two-metre social distancing rule, amid ongoing pressure from business groups and backbench MPs to scrap it.

It is feared that large parts of the hospitality sector will not be able to open under the current Government guidelines, with calls to halve the distance one metre.

The review will aim to be completed by July 4, when pubs and restaurants could open at the earliest in England.

One Government source told the Mail on Sunday that "there is more to life than the R number".

The review would effectively take control of the guidelines out of the hands of the Government's scientific advisers, who have been reluctant to countenance relaxation.

However, former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith questioned the need for a review, saying "the evidence is already there".

"Whether there is a review or not, it will come down to a political judgment for the Prime Minister to make," said Sir Iain said.

There have been warnings that any maintaining of the two-metre rule, along with a closing of the furlough scheme, could be a "horrendous" situation for the hospitality sector.

Richard Caring, chairman of Caprice Holdings which runs the Ivy, accused the Government of "killing the country".

He said: "There are estimates saying we could have up to five million unemployed. It's not going to be five million - it's going to be more. I don't think we've seen anything yet.

"The Government is actually killing the country right now and the hospitality industry is in the front line of the disaster."

The move comes as thousands of non-essential shops in England are set to re-open on Monday for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

With many people thought to be nervous about going out again after nearly three months in lockdown, Business Secretary Alok Sharma sought to reassure the public that measures had been put in place to ensure their safety.

He said: "We need to get Britain's economy firing again, while at the same time making sure we keep people safe and avoid a second peak of the disease."

And Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "I am very conscious that there will be anxiety. For some time, many people have not been inside a shop and, in a way, we all have to relearn the behaviours we took for granted.

"We've been living with anxiety now for 12 weeks but the good news is that we've made enormous progress.

"Bit by bit, that confidence will come back and the anxiety will reduce. But it's not going to happen overnight."